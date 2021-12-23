ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FOX cancels ‘New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022’ due to omicron surge

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

( KDVR ) – FOX is canceling its New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 due to the fast spread of omicron cases, the network announced Tuesday evening.

“While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” a FOX spokesman said. “The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance.”

The network also shared the news on social media Wednesday.

FOX said replacement programming for New Year’s Eve will be announced in the coming days.

Rise of omicron in New York

Joel McHale and Ken Jeong were slated to host the New Year’s Eve special. Trace Adkins, Imagine Dragons, Billy Idol, Maroon 5 and Pink were among the acts scheduled to perform.

The cancellation announcement comes amid a surge in cases in New York .

