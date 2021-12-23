Blackhawks Live 12/22/21: The NHL season comes to a pause and Patrick Kane reacts to no NHL players at the Olympics

The Blackhawks have a pause on the NHL season and furthermore NHL players will not be going to the Beijing Winter Olympics due to rising COVID cases. Joe Brand and Chris Boden share some audio of Patrick Kane, who reacted to some of the news about the Olympics as he was going to be in the Winter Games with teammate Seth Jones.



Later on in the show. Chris Boden and Joe Brand talk to the University of Michigan’s Men’s Hockey Head Coach Mel Pearson about some of the Blackhawks prospects he has faced, and what the picture of the World Junior Championships looks like this week with the NHL on pause.

