Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs among 5 Cowboys named to Pro Bowl roster

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Cowboys will be well-represented at this year’s Pro Bowl. The NFL announced its 2022 Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday, and Dallas is one of eight teams to place five or more players on their conference’s squad.

Dallas will send five from its ranks to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6. This comes after a disappointing 2020 season that sent zero Cowboys to the annual all-star game. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, right guard Zack Martin, left tackle Tyron Smith, and punter Bryan Anger have all been named Pro Bowlers for the 2021 season.

For Smith, it’s his eighth nomination in 11 seasons; he was not named a starter this year, as his four Cowboys teammates were. Martin is back for his seventh time in eight years.

It will be the first Pro Bowl for Anger, Diggs, and Parsons. Parsons becomes just the 12th player in franchise history to earn the honor as a rookie, joining past Cowboys greats like Emmitt Smith, Bob Hayes, Ezekiel Elliott, and the aforementioned Martin.

What stands out most immediately with the five Cowboys named is that they represent all three parts of the roster. While the Dallas offense was expected to be among the league’s best in 2021, the defense has been a stunning surprise. Now both units have produced a pair of Pro Bowlers. And even the special teams has contributed to the NFC’s roster with the addition of the veteran Anger.

The Colts lead the league this season with seven Pro Bowlers. The Chiefs and Chargers will have six players featured. Dallas joins Baltimore, Cleveland, San Francisco, and Tampa Bay in sending five.

While a Pro Bowl nomination is still a badge of honor in the NFL, the Cowboys selected ultimately hope they won’t be able to play in the game. They’d much rather be gearing up instead to play in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles seven days later.

#Cowboys#American Football#Allegiant Stadium#Pro Bowlers#Trevon Diggs Rg#Nfc#Colts#The Chiefs And Chargers
