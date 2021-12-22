ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance falls for online hoax

By Meaghan Ellis
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlwDU_0dU8Ktiy00

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

When a replicated version of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) website surfaced on the internet suggesting that President Joe Biden had proposed plan for COVID concentration camps, Senate candidate J.D. Vance fired back with critical remarks aimed at the president. However, there is just one problem with his criticism: the website was completely fake.

Now, the gullible Trump-supporting Senate hopeful is on the receiving end of the criticism. According to The Daily Beast, there were a number of elements on the site that indicated it was a parody but apparently, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author and Yale Law School graduate overlooked those details and immediately launched his attack.

One of the most glaring details is the DHS Secretary listed on the parody. Instead of listing the correct person, the site features the name of an actor.

"The venture capitalist and would-be politician perhaps should have noticed that the site—which claimed to outline government intentions to restrict cross-state travel and set up Australia-like "quarantine centers"—listed the DHS Secretary not as present officeholder Alejandro Mayorkas but as Tim Woods, otherwise known as the DHS secretary in two seasons of the TV show 24," the news outlet wrote.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Fever Dreams co-host Will Sommer has also criticized Vance for his failure to pay attention to detail. He noted that Vance's latest actions are another example of how his "culture-war shoutouts, they're not landing right."

Per The Daily Beast, "every time Vance spits out something inane (like telling voters they can dine with him and his buddy Peter Thiel if they donate $10,000 to his campaign), his rival Josh Mandel 'brutally own[s]' him—by, for example, offering to meet voters for $10 in a Chick-fil-A parking lot."

The latest comes as Vance is on the campaign trail running for the Ohio Senate. Vance, who has been supportive of Trump and his "America First" policies is the latest to buy into more conspiracy theories and false information.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
lyoncountyreporter.com

Senate candidate makes stop in northwest Iowa

Jacob Tilstra | Staff Writer Michael Franken, a candidate running for the Democrat nomination in the 2022 Senate race, spoke…. This content is for Lyon County Reporter Subscription members only. Other Stories. ← Board of supervisors begins to hear year-end reports | Jean Wallenburg →. 8 hours ago. by admin.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Josh Mandel
decrypt.co

Arizona Senate Candidate Blake Masters Offering Donors 'Zero to One' NFT

Digital art is making its way into politics. Arizona’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters has introduced a limited-edition NFT based on the early cover art for his book “Zero to One.”. Masters co-wrote the New York Times bestseller with billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel. Published in 2014, “Zero...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Arizona Senate candidate brings NFTs to politics

Blake Masters, co-author of tech pioneer Peter Thiel's blockbuster "Zero to One," and now a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Arizona, is offering NFTs with a limit of 99 copies. Why it matters: Masters, 35, told Axios the plan is to attract support "from folks who are less conventional political...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Senate#Alternet#Dhs#Covid#The Daily Beast#Yale Law School#Crash Course
Daily Beast

Gullible MAGA Fan JD Vance Falls for Obvious Hoax about Biden’s COVID ‘Concentration Camps’

Some internet mischief-makers created a fake DHS website purporting to show President Biden’s plan for COVID-19 concentration camps—and conservative Senate candidate JD Vance fell for it hook, line, and sinker. The venture capitalist and would-be politician perhaps should have noticed that the site—which claimed to outline government intentions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
bitcoinmagazine.com

U.S. Senate Candidate: Bitcoin Can Bring Power Back To The People

Morgan Harper has begun her Bitcoin learning trajectory. The 38-year-old Senate Candidate for Ohio is researching opportunities that the decentralized monetary network can bring to her constituents, namely a push for the decentralization of power — which she believes is overdue. “One of the greatest problems in our society...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Max Linn, Former Senate Candidate from Maine, Dead at 62

Max Linn, who ran for one of Maine’s U.S. senate seats in 2020, died on Saturday of an apparent heart attack while in a hot tub, Bangor Daily News reports. He was 62. Linn was vehemently opposed to public health protocols meant to contain the spread of Covid-19, despite him possibly being among the first in Maine to have had Covid-19, as Sun Journal reports. During his 2020 senate run, he made headlines when he cut up a mask during a televised debate and he refused to answer questions by repeating “request denied.” He lost by a wide margin (garnering 1.6 percent...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Kamala Harris Is a Diversity Hire | Opinion

It gave me no pleasure to realize that the party I believed in doesn't actually believe minorities can compete—because if they did, they wouldn't have undeservedly anointed Harris into such a position of prominence purely based on immutable characteristics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy