Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah rise, lead Asian FX higher

(Updates prices) By Shashank Nayar Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies steadied on Tuesday, supported by an easing of concerns about the Omicron variant with the Peruvian sol hitting five-week highs, while Brazilian stocks fell to a one-week low led by weakness in miner Vale. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies inched 0.3% higher, in a fifth consecutive session of gains. Latam currencies are set to end December higher after dropping for three consecutive months. Strong commodity prices, waning Omicron worries and hawkish central bank decisions to curb rising inflation pressures have all helped emerging market currencies in the region. Global equity markets climbed on Tuesday, boosted by another record-setting open on Wall Street as investors shrugged off concerns over Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures. "The good news is that the global economy is on track to extend and entrench recovery; as re-opening of borders fires up tourism-related multipliers and scope for de-congestion of supply-chains greases industrial activity. But the recovery path is likely to be bumpy," analysts at Mizuho Bank wrote in a note. The currency of oil-exporting Mexico gained 0.1%, tracking strong gains in crude oil prices, which hovered around the $80 per barrel mark. The peso is on track to be the best performing currency among its Latin American peers this month, up 3.7%, to be followed by the Peruvian sol. Mexican stocks rose 0.6% to an all-time high in early trading before turning flat. MSCI's index of Latam stocks slipped 0.3%, primarily on weakness in Sao Paulo stocks, down 0.7%. Brazilian miner Vale was the biggest drag on the index. A group representing two-thirds of bondholders in Brazilian miner Samarco, a joint venture between BHP Group and Vale, rejected a restructuring offer put forward by the company, though both sides are expected to offer fresh proposals. Brazil's real, was flat after the jobless rate fell more than expected to 12.1% in the three months through October, statistics agency IBGE said. Economy Ministry officials have forecast that a rebounding labor market will strengthen the economy next year, but market economists are trimming their 2022 growth outlooks because of sharp increases to interest rates in response to double-digit inflation. Other Latin American currencies including the Chilean peso firmed, while the Colombian and the Argentine peso eased between 0.1% and 0.2%. Chile's peso is on track to be the worst performing currency among its Latam peers this year, down 20.6% year to date and set to drop for the eighth consecutive month. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1227.33 0.46 MSCI LatAm 2108.90 -0.29 Brazil Bovespa 104696.25 -0.81 Mexico IPC 53261.80 0 Chile IPSA 4269.85 -0.28 Argentina MerVal 83643.72 -1.108 Colombia COLCAP 1403.32 -0.09 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6377 -0.01 Mexico peso 20.6585 0.07 Chile peso 854.9 0.23 Colombia peso 4005.6 -0.22 Peru sol 3.9473 0.58 Argentina peso 102.6000 -0.05 (interbank) (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Richard Chang)

CURRENCIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO