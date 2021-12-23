Biden says to run for president in 2024 if in good health

Ashley Biden is a social worker, activist, philanthropist, and fashion designer and President Joe Biden’s family favorite. She can be described as a determined go-getter, with a yearning to bring about important social changes. The 39-year-old lets her work to do the talking and diligently avoids the spotlight. Having growing up in a political atmosphere she is very passionate about public service and helping people. Ashley Biden is made of many endearing qualities and we have here a peek into them:

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO