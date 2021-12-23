ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says to run for president in 2024 if in good health

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he is in good health at the time. "Yes," he said when asked by...

Washington Post

Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
luxurylaunches.com

Meet Joe Biden’s humble daughter Ashley – A lifelong public servant, she actively campaigned for her father, is a staunch animal rights activist & a terrific dancer.

Ashley Biden is a social worker, activist, philanthropist, and fashion designer and President Joe Biden’s family favorite. She can be described as a determined go-getter, with a yearning to bring about important social changes. The 39-year-old lets her work to do the talking and diligently avoids the spotlight. Having growing up in a political atmosphere she is very passionate about public service and helping people. Ashley Biden is made of many endearing qualities and we have here a peek into them:
hngn.com

Joe Biden's Net Worth: Facts You Need To Know About the 46th US President's Wealth

Joe Biden, who had spent his adult life as an elected official, boarded the Amtrak out of Washington DC's Union Station on the day America's first billionaire president took office, with the kind of modest fortune you'd expect from someone who had spent his adult life as an elected official: $2.5 million, mostly made up of pensions and real estate.
The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark...
Joe Biden
David Muir
Donald Trump
