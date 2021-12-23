ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Honoring Navy Aircrewman Specialist Shelby L. Schroeder | Holiday Hero 2021

WTOL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShelby is a Navy Aircrewman Specialist stationed...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A hero finally receives his overdue recognition: The Medal of Honor

If Alwyn Cashe were alive today, he’d have passed his 50th birthday. Had he survived the terrible burns he sustained when a bomb struck his convoy of Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Iraq 16 years ago, he might have been with his friends and former comrades in arms — among them those whose lives he saved — when he was presented the Medal of Honor on Thursday.
MILITARY
kisswtlz.com

Pinconning Native Joins Elite Navy Honor Guard

Pinconning native Seaman Nathaniel Rosekrans recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. “I joined to do something outside of my small town and explore the world with a higher purpose,” said Rosekrans. Rosekrans is a 2021 Pinconning High...
PINCONNING, MI
erienewsnow.com

Wreaths Laid to Honor Military Heroes

On Saturday, thousands of wreaths were laid on the graves of heroes all over the country, including right here in Erie County as part of Wreaths Across America. The nationwide event started in 1992 and it signifies a day to honor fallen veterans and teach children the importance of freedom.
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Legion#Us Navy
Washington Post

The Brandon Act is coming for toxic leaders in the military

At bases and on battleships around the world, they want service members in crisis to say their son’s name:. After three years of gut-wrenching work on behalf of their dead son, Teri and Patrick Caserta have prevailed: The Brandon Act passed its final hurdle in the U.S. Senate this week and will soon be signed into law.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Navy Times

SEAL Team 8 commander died Tuesday following training accident

The Navy SEAL who died Tuesday after being injured in a fast-rope training event last week has been identified as the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8, Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois. Naval Special Warfare Command has released few other details so far on what happened, but Bourgeois, 43, was injured during the training evolution Saturday in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
MilitaryTimes

Gunnery sergeants who never went to boot camp? It may be coming in the Marine Corps

Enlisted Marines are made in boot camp. Marine officers, The Basic School. Long days and harsh instructors give sharp lessons in what it means to be a Marine and forge a bond shared by all Marines, regardless of when they joined. Marines past and present remember the day they were handed the coveted eagle, globe and anchor emblem and welcomed into the fold.
MILITARY
Fox News

Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

An unvaccinated top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to get tested for COVID-19. Speaking to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy