Week 16 in the NFL is nearly in the books with just the Saints and Dolphins left to duke it out on Monday night. As the season starts to come to a close, the playoff picture has started to become much more clear with multiple teams punching their tickets this weekend, including the Cowboys, Buccaneers, and Chiefs, who all secured a division title. On the flip side, we're also seeing teams officially be eliminated from postseason contention, which was the Seahawks, Giants and Panthers fate in Week 16.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO