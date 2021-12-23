ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Wagner, Quandre Diggs only Seahawks to make 2022 Pro Bowl

By Mookie Alexander
Field Gulls
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you still care about the Pro Bowl, the full rosters came out on Wednesday, and unsurprisingly a 5-9 team isn’t going to get many nominations. Future HOFer Bobby Wagner makes his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl team, while star free safety Quandre Diggs follows up his first-time selection from 2020 with...

www.fieldgulls.com

