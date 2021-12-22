ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adam Trautman joins Juwan Johnson on Saints COVID-19 reserve list

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poVXQ_0dU8BSla00

That’s not ideal. The New Orleans Saints lost another tight end to the league’s COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday, sidelining tight end Adam Trautman just days after Juwan Johnson entered COVID-19 protocols. And that’s on top of the previous loss of Garrett Griffin, who was designated to injured reserve for three weeks with a hamstring injury.

It leaves just one healthy tight end on the Saints’ 53-man roster: Nick Vannett. Expect Ethan Wolf to be elevated from the practice squad for Monday night’s game with the Miami Dolphins if neither Trautman nor Johnson receive the green light to play.

If he weren’t starting at quarterback these days, it would make sense for Taysom Hill to spent more minutes lining up at tight end, running routes and throwing blocks. But with Jameis Winston out for the season and Trevor Siemian’s limitations pretty clearly exposed (and the Saints hesitant to even dress Ian Book on game days), Hill will remain under center.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
On3.com

John Harbaugh unhappy with Bengals, Joe Burrow amid Bengals historic passing day

The Baltimore Ravens have suffered a ton of season-ending injuries across their roster during the 2021 season. Today, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his team’s loaded corps of wide receivers took advantage of their depleted secondary and put up historic numbers in a 41-21 beatdown. Burrow took a flamethrower to the Baltimore secondary, torching them to the tune of 525 passing yards–the fourth highest single-game total in NFL history.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Covid#American Football#Saints Covid 19 Reserve#The New Orleans Saints
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Joe Burrow Has Ruthless Response To Critics After Bengals Blow Out Ravens

Joe Burrow isn’t here to play nice. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had quite a historic outing Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for a whopping 525 yards (ranking fourth all-time for a single game) en route to a 41-21 win. The performance brought his season passing yards total against the Ravens to 941, the most for a quarterback against one team in a single season, according to ESPN Stats & Info (via ESPN’s Ben Baby).
NFL
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL
FanSided

New rumors on when the Chicago Bears will fire Matt Nagy revealed today

We have been trying to predict when the Chicago Bears will let everyone know that Matt Nagy will not be the head coach of the team in 2022. However, with every passing week, fans have now become numb to the situation making comments like “wake me up when it happens” or “I’ll believe it when I see it.” Honestly, I thought for sure it was going to happen after the loss to the Vikings on Monday Night Football. That was the second embarrassing loss on national TV in a row.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
107K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy