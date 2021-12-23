ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County closing two testing centers as COVID-19 cases rise

By Blake DeVine
 5 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. —  Throughout the past pandemic year testing has been critical for Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 response.

For well over a year, the Goleta Valley Community Center was the go-to spot to get tested for COVID-19.

“Having an open and available community testing site where people can come in and get tested quickly and efficiently has been a huge help to the community," Santa Barbara County EMS Systems Coordinator Matt Higgs said.

“It was made available and it was centrally located for people to come to and it relieved their mental stress," said Charlie Johnson, The Goleta Valley Community Center General Manager.

Thousands of tests were administered at the Goleta center and it helped identify cases quickly.

"The median turnaround time has been ranging between about 24 and 36 hours, so it’s drastically improved over what we saw in the early days of the pandemic," Higgs said.

But now, it has slowed down.

So Santa Barbara county will close this site next week.

Tomorrow the free COVID-19 testing site in Buellton will be closed for good.

And then a week later…this site will be shut down as well.

“We haven’t really seen an increase in traffic in our community testing sites over the last month or so," Higgs said.

Despite a resurgence in local covid cases since thanksgiving.

The county health department says that there are a lot more available avenues for people to get tested thanks to high rates of vaccination.

“Fewer people with COVID, fewer people with symptoms, fewer people that are exposed to somebody with COVID," Higgs said. "So, there’s a significant decrease in the need for testing.”

Playing a pivotal part in keeping the community safe…most believe this testing site was a big benefit to everyone.

“You could just see the relief, once they got their tests and once they got their results. You have to look at this as a positive event for the entire community," Johnson concluded.

Despite these coming closures, Santa Barbara County will still have four free testing sights available, stretching from Santa Barbara to Santa Maria. To schedule a test, click here .

The Public Health Department also has put plans in place to distribute home testing kits.

TANGLEWOOD DOUBLE FATAL HOUSE FIRE

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and County Coroner's Office are investigating a deadly house fire Sunday night in the Tanglewood neighborhood west of Santa Maria and Orcutt. It started after 10:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Driftwood Drive. Two people died after they were trapped inside the burning home. Eleven The post TANGLEWOOD DOUBLE FATAL HOUSE FIRE appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
A little bug could be a big problem for citrus growers

GOLETA, Calif.- A little bug is threatening the South Coast's Citris economy. There are signs that read "Save Our Citrus, dangerous citrus pest found in Goleta" around town. Zach Rissel of  La Patera Ranch said, "Our ranch is next to a residential neighborhood, we are in partnership with them, we want them to know about the issue The post A little bug could be a big problem for citrus growers appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
Report: Former Santa Barbara surf school owner Matthew Coleman ‘despondent,’ seeks forgiveness for killing his children in jailhouse letter to friend

SAN DIEGO, Calif. Matthew Taylor Coleman, in jail after telling federal investigators he brutally killed his children in Mexico, has sent a "despondent" letter to a family friend asking for forgiveness, according to a report in People Magazine. Coleman, 40, the former owner of a Santa Barbara surf school, took his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old The post Report: Former Santa Barbara surf school owner Matthew Coleman ‘despondent,’ seeks forgiveness for killing his children in jailhouse letter to friend appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
