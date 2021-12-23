Chris Martin Says Coldplay Will Stop Making New Music in 2025

Britney Spears spoke about how her musical efforts were controlled during her conservatorship, and bluntly said her decision to not make new music at the moment was “my way of saying, ‘Fuck You.’” While Spears released several albums and performed regularly during her now-terminated conservatorship, she’s been fiercely critical of the rigorous schedule she was forced to keep and the limits imposed on her creative control. In her latest Instagram missive, Spears spoke about how she often coped with the myriad frustrations caused by her conservatorship by taking an “’everything’s totally fine’ approach” and doing her best not to cause conflict....

