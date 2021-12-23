1 Dead, 1 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — One person is dead and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in Roseville Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At around 4 p.m., the Roseville Police Department said on Facebook that two vehicles collided in the area of South Cirby Way and Old Auburn Road.

Each driver was the only occupant of their vehicle. One of them dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital.

Roseville police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.