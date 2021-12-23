ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Man fatally shot at gas station on Redan Road, DeKalb County PD looking for shooter

By Joyce Lupiani
CBS 46
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for help to local the person who fatally shot a...

Mz Miss
5d ago

someone ALWAYS GETTING KILLED AT THAT GAS STATION.. ALWAYS.. TOOOOO MANY PPL HANGING OUTSIDE SELLING DRUGS...... I USED TO GET GAS THERE... BUT INSTEAD OF GAS. U GET HARRASSED BY PPL WANTING TO SELL DRUGS...

