1 Dead, 6 Injured In Chain-Reaction Crash Along I-5 In Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) — A woman is dead and six other people were injured in a crash along Interstate 5 in Woodland, officials said Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway north of the Highway 113 off-ramp, according to the Woodland Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol said three vehicles were involved. It appears one car stopped due to traffic that was ahead. A second vehicle then stopped behind the first, but it was then struck by a third vehicle that noticed the traffic but couldn’t stop in time.

The chain-reaction crash left the right front passenger of the second vehicle dead at the scene, officers say.

Six other people were taken to the hospital, all with minor injuries.

All southbound lanes were blocked as a result of the crash, Caltrans said. The lanes reopened later Wednesday night.

Everyone involved in the crash were Oregon residents, according to CHP.