N.Korea’s Kim praises ‘fresh heyday’ in China relations as longtime envoy departs

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised outgoing Chinese Ambassador Li Jinjun for helping to improve relations between Pyongyang and Beijing, state media reported on Thursday, as the envoy left office after seven years in the post. Kim’s comments were conveyed to Li by Choe...

