Economy

China Evergrande opens higher after risk committee says will work with creditors

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group opened up 2.1% on...

wibqam.com

Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
The Independent

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.Other rookie chip developers including Tencent, a games and social media giant, and smartphone brand Xiaomi are pledging billions of dollars in line with official plans...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wibqam.com

Shares of China Evergrande jump on progress in resuming home deliveries

(Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group jump more than 8% on Tuesday in morning trade, after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

China’s Ant Group to stop operating crowdfunded medical aid service

BEIJING (Reuters) – Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Group will cease operation of its online crowdfunded medical aid programme Xianghubao on Jan. 28. The programme pools together funds from the general public online and to create a basic health plan covering various critical illnesses. Dubbed as “mutual aid”, it has been under regulatory scrutiny as regulators tighten financial business of online platforms.
HEALTH
wibqam.com

China central bank to roll out low-cost loans for carbon emission cuts by year-end

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank is expected to issue first batch of low-cost loans targeted at carbon emission reduction to financial institutions by year-end, state-owned Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with central bank governor Yi Gang. The average interest rate of corporate loans is at...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Asian shares rose Tuesday, although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea s Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,015.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,269.36, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,628.77. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day. Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the...
STOCKS
UPI News

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

China Evergrande expected to miss two more coupon payments

China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF -1.4%) (OTCPK:EGRNY +4.2%) is poised to miss two more dollar bond coupon payments today, as the Chinese property developer has already missed some $82.5M in interest payments on offshore bonds in the past two months. The company has $50.4M of interest due on a 7.5% 2023 bond...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed in quiet end of year trading

Major share benchmarks were mostly lower in Asia on Monday at the outset of the last trading week of the year as countries grappled with the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai Bangkok Tokyo and Seoul Taiwan and India were higher. Many global markets are closed for holidays. Comments by China's central bank, or People's Bank of China, over the weekend about support for the economy highlighted differences in stances among major economies balancing the need to support economic recoveries from the pandemic while keeping inflation in check. The Federal Reserve is...
STOCKS
The Independent

China’s local Covid caseload hits 21-month high after Xi’an outbreak

China has reported its highest daily rise in local Covid cases in 21 months as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xi’an, the country’s latest hotspot.The city of 13 million, which entered its fourth day of lockdown, detected 155 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Saturday, up from 75 a day earlier, official data showed on Sunday.That drove the national daily count to 158, the highest since China managed to contain a nationwide outbreak in early 2020.Xi’an, with 485 local symptomatic cases reported for the 9-25 December period, has imposed heavy-handed measures to rein in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

UAE plans to scrap import monopolies of some big merchant families – FT

(Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates government has told some of its biggest business families that it plans to remove their monopolies on the sale of imported goods, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The Gulf state has proposed legislation that would end the automatic renewal of existing commercial...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Western states need united front against divisive China - Trudeau

TORONTO (Reuters) - Western countries should have a united front against China to prevent the Asian state from using commercial interests to play them against each other, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Saturday. Trudeau said China has been “playing” Western countries against one another...
FOREIGN POLICY

