Williams scores 21 to send Troy past Mercer 69-65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — So much for feeling his way back after being out two weeks in the NBA's health and safety protocols. James Harden sure looks all the way back. Harden tied his season high with 39 points and had a season-best 15 assists in the second game of his return, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed teams.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO