Williams scores 21 to send Troy past Mercer 69-65

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
I wouldn’t expect Syracuse basketball to win out in the recruiting sweepstakes over 2023 five-star wing Justin Edwards from Philadelphia. The junior could have a way to go in his recruitment, however, he said in a recent interview that he has a few upcoming visits in mind, and a trip to the Hill doesn’t appear to be a part of his plans.
A former Clemson linebacker threw some shade at South Carolina fans on social media Monday. Judah Davis, who played for the Tigers from 2015-18, responded to a post on Twitter from Cameron Magruder, who (...)
Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 93-62 victory against Brown on Monday at the Carrier Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse_Brown_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse dominate second half, cruise to win over...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of the standout moments of Syracuse Basketball's win over Brown after 16 days off of gameplay for a COVID outbreak was a shot made by grad student Chris LaValle. LaValle made a shot late in the game to put Syracuse up 91-62 over Brown. The...
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, the Amsterdam College Showcase returned on Monday. Coaches from all different levels flocked to the Amsterdam High School gym, to watch matchups like the one between Troy and Saugerties. The Flying Horses jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, but Saugerties took […]
Syracuse beat Brown 93-62 at the Dome on Monday night, 16 days after SU last took the court in a 79-75 loss to Georgetown. The Orange (6-5) offense played one of its strongest games of the season despite the two-week layoff caused by two Covid postponements against Lehigh and Cornell. Buddy Boeheim led all scorers with 28 points in his highest offensive output of 2021.
This basketball season is starting to feel a lot like the last one. Games are being postponed or canceled seemingly by the minute. Schedulers are scrambling to find replacements. Dozens of teams have gone on COVID-19 pause.
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a two-week pause between games due to Covid-19 protocols, Syracuse resumed its season Monday night in the Carrier Dome with a dominant 93-62 win over Brown. The Orange (6-5, 1-0 ACC) scored 30 points in the first nine minutes of the second half to pull...
PHOENIX (AP) — Ja Morant had one thing on his mind after Devin Booker's 3-pointer with 5 seconds left gave the Phoenix Suns their first lead since early in the game. "It was, ‘Ja’s gonna get a bucket,’” Morant said.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — So much for feeling his way back after being out two weeks in the NBA's health and safety protocols. James Harden sure looks all the way back. Harden tied his season high with 39 points and had a season-best 15 assists in the second game of his return, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed teams.
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (32)12-08001. 2. Louisville10-17423. 3. Stanford8-37352. 4....
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Dolphins defense that intercepted Saints rookie Ian Book twice and sacked him eight times was probably enough to push Miami's winning streak to seven games. Miami also got a big lift from rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle to outclass New Orleans on both sides of...
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:. WLTPtsPrv. 1. Green Bay Packers (10)12303821. 2. Kansas...
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — When Iowa State and Clemson meet in Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl, it’ll be out with the old for the Cyclones and in with the new for Tigers. Iowa State, a disappointing 7-5 after starting the season ranked No. 7, will say goodbye to 17 players who have made at least 21 starts under head coach Matt Campbell. The group includes record-setting running back Breece Hall, who is planning to attend the game but won’t play as he prepares for the NFL draft.
