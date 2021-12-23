ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court to hear challenges to vaccine mandates in early January

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Harper Neidig
 5 days ago

( The Hill ) – The Supreme Court will hear legal challenges to the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandates next month, the justices announced Wednesday night, setting a rapid schedule for the cases.

In a pair of orders issued Wednesday, the court said it would hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 over President Biden ‘s vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers and a regulation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requiring vaccines for healthcare workers.

In scheduling the accelerated timeline for the cases, the Supreme Court deferred ruling on whether to block the new rules until after hearing the challenges.

Both are set to go into effect in January.

Lower courts have split over both rules, prompting a sense of urgency for the Supreme Court to intervene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a rule last month requiring companies with more than 100 employees to require their employees to either vaccinate against covid-19 or undergo regular testing and take other measures to combat the spread of the virus.

The CMS rule requires virtually every healthcare worker in the country to be vaccinated.

Each of the new regulations has prompted an array of challenges, which will be consolidated during oral arguments next month.

The announcement comes as reported COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing across the country, though recent cases thought to be associated with the omicron variant have so far shown to be more mild than previous iterations of the virus, according to preliminary studies.

