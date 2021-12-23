ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watt and Heyward selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

By Nick Horwat
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) A pair of the best performing Pittsburgh Steelers this season have been voted as the teams’ representatives for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Veteran Cam Heyward and new Steelers single season sack leader T.J. Watt were selected among their teammates.

The Pro Bowl is slated to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6.

For Heyward this is the fifth selection of his career and fourth in a row.

As far as defensive tackles in 2021 go, Heyward is one of the top, ranking first in tackles with 73 and picking up seven sacks.

Watt was selected for his third time in the midst of a record setting year.

Like mentioned, he set the Steelers single season record for sacks with 17.5, while missing three games and with three more still to be played.

Watt was selected as a Pro Bowl starter.

