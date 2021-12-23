ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

World War II veteran served the nation at a very young age

WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLIc0_0dU7wWcK00

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTWO-WAWV) — 95 year old Gus Tabor of Terre Haute was 17 years old when he volunteered for the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He started out in Air Transport, but he wanted to do something with submarines.
And even though his mother was against it, he was assigned to a submarine tender which is a
ship that supports submarines. He spent a lot time in Guam, building a submarine base and he also carried out deck duty on the USS Sperry and the USS Proteus.

It was a dangerous… as the Japanese and Americans waged brutal long battle in the Pacific.
now I wasn’t so sure I would live…but sure the US would win the war, yes
He says as part of the crew of Sub Tender… he could ..at any time, be ordered to serve on a
sub. But his young age, of 17 prevented that from happening.

“There is not a submarine commander in the fleet that is going to be a 17 year old kid on a first tour of duty with a submarine,” said Tabor.

When the war was over, he was asked to be part of an elite fighting force called the Amphibious Scouts and Raiders, which later became known as the Navy SEAL’s. He spent several weeks training but when asked to commit to 5 years, he declined.

The reason, he had married a pretty Irish girl from Connecticut named Catherine.

“She said I won’t marry a career serviceman, if you’re going to stay in the Navy the answer is no,” Tabor recalled.

Gus did serve two more years in the North Atlantic as the U.S. monitored Soviet activity during
the Cold War.

After the service, he worked for a time in Connecticut and then they moved back to Terre Haute. Later in his career he worked for Union Carbide and then spent 20 years as a Federal law enforcement officer at
the U.S. Federal Prison in Terre Haute.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois attorney general updates guide to veterans benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois attorney general’s office has released an updated guide of benefits for Illinois veterans and their families. The “Benefits for Illinois Veterans” guide was put together by the attorney general’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau. It provides veterans and family members with information regarding help offered by state and federal […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Sisters of Providence gather for Christmas Mass

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The Sisters of Providence gathered for Christmas Mass this morning. The service took place in The Church of Immaculate Conception at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. Those who gathered enjoyed a variety of Christmas readings and carols. “I’m always happy to be here with the Sisters of Providence. We’re a community of women […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local reaction to updated CDC COVID-19 isolation guidelines

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced updated recommendations of the isolation times for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The CDC reduced the isolation time from 10 days to 5 days for asymptomatic people. They also recommend that after the isolation period is up to […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Indiana Sports
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Ales for ALS teams up with local business to raise funds for ALS

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Which is a nervous system disease that affects over 30,000 people across the US. That’s according to the ALS Therapy Development Institute.  Ashley Zukokas takes a look into how local businesses are bringing a special brew to Terre Haute for the first time. That […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley Classic brings economic boom for schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The 2021 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic kicked off Monday at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, with many high school basketball teams throughout the area participating. The four-day tournament presents big financial gains for each team involved and also for the Terre Haute community, according to event organizers. Tournament […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

These are the biggest exports from Indiana

(STACKER) — Significant drops in transport and travel due to coronavirus drove American exports in 2020 down 15.7% to their lowest levels since 2010, according to Commerce Department data released Feb. 5, 2021. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Calvary Cemetery honors veterans for Wreaths Across America

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Calvary Cemetery honored veterans for Wreaths Across America on Saturday. Family and friends of fallen veterans placed wreaths upon their loved ones graves to honor them. Before the placing of the wreaths, a short ceremony was held to honor veterans. A short prayer and the playing of taps was included […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Veteran#Cold War#Ind#The U S Navy#Air Transport#Japanese#Americans#The Amphibious Scouts#Raiders#Irish#Soviet#Union Carbide#The U S Federal Prison
WTWO/WAWV

Community Christmas dinner provides free meals in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Spirit of Sullivan Christmas Dinner provided community members with free meals on Christmas Day for the 10th year in a row. This dinner normally feeds around 400 people, and Event Organizer Kevin Arnett said that it’s a community effort to host an event of this magnitude in Sullivan. He said […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bethany House provides free Christmas meals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Bethany House made sure community members received a Christmas meal. Workers of the house passed out free bags of food. Each bag included a variety of items including sandwiches, milk, and cookies. “This job is very rewarding,” Assistant Lori Kester said. “We’re giving out milk. There are little bags […]
BETHANY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
WTWO/WAWV

Foursquare Gospel Church hosts its Christmas Basket Giveaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Foursquare Gospel Church hosted its annual Christmas Basket Giveaway on Sunday. The is the second holiday basket giveaway that the church has held this year, and it normally serves around 300 families. Church members served the families with baskets filled with various canned goods, dairy products and meats. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Robinson & South Vermillion advance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Robinson Maroons defeated Greencastle 58-43 on Day 2 of the Classic. Cooper Loll led the Maroons with 27 points. In the following game South Vermillion beat Marshall 47-30. Anthony Garzolini had 12 points and Peyton Hawkins added 11 in the victory. The Wildcats will take on the Maroons on […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Cloverdale & Edgewood advance in Classic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Cloverdale Clovers defeated Greencastle 36-32. Kyle Thomas had 17 points for Cloverdale. In the following game Edgewood topped Robinson 60-55. The Mustangs Caden Huttenlocker had 35 points in the victory. Edgewood will play Cloverdale on Tuesday at 7 pm at South High School.
CLOVERDALE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan advances past West Vigo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Sullivan Golden Arrows beat the West Vigo Vikings, 57-52 Tuesday afternoon in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. Randy Kelley finished with 17 points for the Arrows. Rocco Roshel added 15 and Jackson Hills 10. Zeke Tanoos led West Vigo with 25 points. Whyatt Easton added 15. Sullivan will […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Try these festive gingerbread cookies!

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Just in time for the holidays, our morning crew has prepared one of their favorite Christmas cookies, gingerbread! Gingerbread cookies: Ingredients for cookies: 1 cup solid vegetable shortening 1 cup granulated sugar 1 large egg 3/4 cup molasses 2 tablespoons white vinegar 5 cups all-purpose flour 1 1/2 tsp baking soda […]
FARMERSBURG, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘CASA Whoville’ gives kids the merry Christmas that they deserve

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County CASA hosted its biggest event of the year called ‘CASA Whoville’ on Saturday. CASA Director Glenna Cheesman said that preparations for the event started several months ago. Some preparations include fundraising and the gathering of gifts for kids. During the ‘Whoville’ event, CASA volunteers hand out prewrapped gifts […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

465
Followers
412
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy