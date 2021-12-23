ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Denies Apple’s Bid To Block Shareholder Proposal On Forced Labor

By Mason Bissada
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday blocked Apple’s request to not hold a vote at its annual meeting on a shareholder proposal to require the tech giant to provide increased transparency pertaining to...

www.forbes.com

MarketRealist

Is Apple Using Forced Labor to Make Its Products? Time Will Tell

Apple shareholders want to make sure that the company doesn’t use forced labor to produce its iPhones, iPads, iMacs, and other products. Is Apple using forced labor?. An investigation in May by The Information found that seven of Apple’s suppliers were linked to forced labor of a Muslim minority group in the Xinjiang region of China. Uyghurs are a mainly Muslim Turkic ethnic group that predominately live in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regions of Northwest China.
BUSINESS
CFO.com

SEC Allows Apple Shareholder Vote on NDAs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has cleared the way for Apple shareholders to vote on a proposal requiring its board to review its use of non-disclosure agreements and other concealment clauses. In the proposal, activist investor Nia Impact Capital said Apple’s concealment clauses do not exclude “[its] workers’ rights...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. SEC allows Apple shareholder's push for details on non-disclosure

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has denied Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) bid to exclude a shareholder proposal that would require the company to inform investors about its use of non-disclosure agreements and other concealment clauses, according to a document viewed by Reuters. The move...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Discovery Faces Shareholder Suit Over Proposed Transaction With AT&T's WarnerMedia

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Discovery and its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Weisslaw LLP, seeks to enjoin a proposed transaction that would combine AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit with Discovery to create a standalone entertainment company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-09799, Finger v. Discovery, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Business
Human Rights
Apple
Economy
CNET

Some Apple shareholders want a civil rights audit

Apple shareholders will likely vote next year year on a proposal tied to online criticism the company has faced from some of its employees, calling for a civil rights audit after victims detailed stories of harassment and abuse at the company. It also comes after the US National Labor Relations Board began investigations into complaints filed by two former employees.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Nike Executives Funneled Money To Democrat Who Just Blocked Uyghur Forced Labor Bill

Several top Nike executives funneled more than $60,000 to the re-election campaign of Democratic Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden over the course of just 16 days in September. On Wednesday evening, Wyden blocked the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act which the House passed unanimously Tuesday and the Senate was expected to overwhelmingly approve. President Joe Biden vowed to sign the bill once passed by both chambers and work with Congress to “ensure global supply chains are free of forced labor,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Domino’s Loses Appeal of Bid to Force Wage Case Into Arbitration

Domino’s Pizza LLC must face a lawsuit by delivery drivers alleging wage law violations—even though they signed an arbitration agreement—because a statute promoting arbitration exempts workers engaged in “interstate commerce,” a federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled Thursday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cfodive.com

SEC proposes enhanced buyback disclosures

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week proposed enhanced disclosures that would require companies executing a stock buyback to let investors know the purpose behind the program and whether any executives bought or sold shares 10 days before or after the repurchase. "Share buybacks have become a significant component...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

It's not China that's playing divide & rule against the West

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
POLITICS
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.Other rookie chip developers including Tencent, a games and social media giant, and smartphone brand Xiaomi are pledging billions of dollars in line with official plans...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

