Honorary Oscars Gala Delayed As Hollywood Braces For Omicron

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
The Governors Awards -- an annual gala where honorary Oscars are handed out -- became the latest glitzy Hollywood event postponed Wednesday, as fears grow of a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover, Norway's Liv Ullmann and actress-director Elaine...

