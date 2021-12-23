Duquesne cancels final nonconference game amid covid complications

Duquesne revisited the misery of the 2020-21 season Wednesday when its game against Wofford, set to tip off at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, was canceled because of covid complications on its team.

It was the first cancellation of 2021-2022 for the Dukes (5-7), who played only 18 games last season during the height of the pandemic.

Wofford was the last of Duquesne’s 12 nonconference opponents.

The Dukes, who have won two in a row for the second time this season, are planning to open their Atlantic 10 season Dec. 30 at Davidson. The next home game is scheduled for Jan. 2 against George Mason.