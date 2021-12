On Saturday night, the Lakers finally faced off against the Nets for their highly anticipated Christmas day matchup. Questions were flying around about how the Lakers would perform, especially considering L.A. has been without a few of their players alongside the Nets. Once game time finally arrived, it appeared that the Lakers were there to put their all into it. However, that slowly faded away as the Lakers kept falling to a deficit, which inevitably led to their Christmas Day loss.

