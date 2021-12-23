ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions Shut Out of 2022 Pro Bowl, Four Named as Alternates

By John Maakaron
 5 days ago
The NFL announced on Wednesday evening the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

While four Detroit Lions players were named as alternates, no players were named to the Pro Bowl roster.

According to the Lions team website, "Tight end T.J. Hockenson (first alternate), guard Jonah Jackson (second), fullback Jason Cabinda (third) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (special teams; fifth alternate) received the honor Wednesday."

It is the first occasion where no Lions player was named to the Pro Bowl since 2009.

This season's Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nev., on February 6.

2022 NFC Pro Bowl roster

Offense

Quarterback (3)

  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers*
  • Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Running back (3)

Wide receiver (4)

  • Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams*
  • Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers*
  • Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
  • Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Tight end (2)

  • George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
  • Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Offensive tackle (3)

  • Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
  • Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
  • Tyron Smith , Dallas Cowboys

Offensive guard (3)

  • Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
  • Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team*
  • Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Center (2)

Fullback (1)

#Pro Bowl#American Football#Lions Shut Out Of#Afc#Nfc#Arizona Cardinals Running#Washington Football Team
