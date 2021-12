In an interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden repeated previous plans to run for re-election in 2024 — especially the race ended up a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Donald Trump. Asked by World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an exclusive sit-down in the White House about whether he will seek re-election, the 79-year-old Biden answered, “Yes.” He elaborated, with a slight hedge: “I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, in good health, then in fact I would run again.” Some supporters have called...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO