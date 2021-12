MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Urgent cares in our area were slammed on Christmas Eve as folks rushed to get a last-minute COVID-19 tests ahead of their holiday gatherings. NBC 15 called several urgent cares in Mobile and Baldwin county and in many cases, doctors were so overloaded with patients they couldn't break away to talk with us. Greater Mobile Urgent Care said on Facebook it's seeing high numbers of both COVID-19 and Influenza, which is the reason for those longer than normal wait times.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO