ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football: Fantasy Football Playoffs Semifinals Start or Sit

By Fischer Smith
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 5 days ago

Fantasy Football Playoffs Semifinals Start or Sit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445Z42_0dU7rbBi00
With a big matchup around the corner for the fantasy football playoffs, who should you start or sit in your lineup this week? Click here to read more.

It is another massive fantasy week as we approach the end of the NFL’s regular season. As the Covid cases pile up, lineup decisions become harder and harder. If you are looking for some assistance in setting that all-too-important week 16 lineup, we have got you covered with ten players you should either start or sit to secure you a spot in your league’s championship.

Start Em

RB | Justin Jackson (@ HOU)

With Austin Ekeler landing on the Covid list Wednesday afternoon, Jackson is in line to receive the bulk of the workload out of the Chargers’ backfield this week. Jackson notched 86 yards on 13 carries last week, even with Ekeler in action. He should have a huge day as the starter in week 16 against a Texans defense that has allowed the fifth-most PPR fantasy points per game to running backs this season (26.7). Houston has also allowed the most rushing yards per game in football this year (145) and the second-most yards per rush attempt (4.7). Jackson is set up for success in this matchup with Ekeler out and should be at the top of fantasy managers’ priority list on the waiver wire this week.

RB | Devin Singletary (@ NE)

Singletary has taken the reigns as the lead back in Buffalo. He played on 80-plus percent of Buffalo’s snaps in each of the last two weeks - seeing 22 carries in week 15 and seven targets in the passing game in week 14. No matter the game script, Singletary looks to be the bell-cow out of the backfield for the Bills. The Patriots have allowed 4.6 yards per rush attempt this season (tied for fifth-worst in the league) and have allowed the most yards per carry in football over the last three weeks (5.8). The Bills should be able to get the ground game going in this matchup, and Singletary will be at the forefront of their rushing attack. He can be looked at as a back-end RB2 or a solid flex option.

WR | A.J. Brown (vs. SF)

While Brown is a risky week 16 play as he has missed the last three games due to a chest injury, the reward will likely outweigh that risk. The matchup with the 49ers is a favorable one. Only four teams have allowed more PPR fantasy points per game to wide receivers over the last five weeks than San Francisco (40.4). Brown has also seen nine or more targets in seven out of his ten games. Most sportsbooks have Brown set around +135 to score a touchdown on Thursday night. While it is somewhat dangerous to rely on Brown coming off of injury, he is too good, sees too much volume, and has a good enough matchup to make him a must-start in the vast majority of leagues, especially when you factor in all of the Covid cases around the NFL.

WR | DeVante Parker (@ NO)

He has been in and out of the lineup due to injury in 2021, but Parker has been an effective fantasy option when he has suited up. Parker has seen seven or more targets in six of his seven games and has racked up 60-plus receiving yards in five of those seven. He will take on a Saints defense that has allowed the sixth-most PPR fantasy points to wide receivers this season (38). When healthy, Waddle remains one of Tua Tagovailoa’s go-to wideouts. He projects as a high-end WR3/flex option in week 16.

TE | Cole Kmet (@ SEA)

Kmet has seen a consistent target volume over the last several weeks - seeing seven or more in three of his last four games. He comes off a week 15 in which he hauled in six of nine targets for 71 yards. Kmet will have a solid week 16 matchup with the Seahawks, who have allowed the sixth-most PPR fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2021 (15.2) and the most receiving yards per game in the NFL (273.9). Seattle is not a good team when it comes to defending the pass, and Kmet figures to have a prominent role in Chicago’s air attack. He projects to be a TE1 in the critical week 16.

Sit Em

QB | Kirk Cousins (vs. LAR)

Cooling off over the last several weeks, Cousins has only accumulated more than 15 standard fantasy points just once in his last four games - and the one came against the Detroit Lions. Cousins will have a tough task as he faces the Rams in week 16, who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season (15.1). Los Angeles has also gone three consecutive games without allowing a passing touchdown. The lack of fantasy production and very difficult matchup should have Cousins nowhere near fantasy lineups this week.

RB | Jeff Wilson (@ TEN)

Wilson was terrific in week 15 - toting the ball 21 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. However, do not expect a repeat performance this week. The Titans are among the best teams in the league when it comes to stopping the run. Tennessee has allowed the third-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to running backs this year (18.3) and the second-fewest rushing yards per game (86.9). Wilson will likely need to find the endzone to produce a satisfactory fantasy number. Play him at your own risk.

RB | Michael Carter (vs. JAX)

Carter was underwhelming in his return from injury last week. He had just 18 rushing yards on eight carries and only saw two targets in the passing game. You can say many negative things about Jacksonville this season, but they have been stout against the run. The Jaguars have allowed the fourth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to running backs (15.5) and have allowed just 3.9 yards per carry this season (the second-best mark in the league). If Carter is going to produce a solid fantasy number against this defense, it will likely have to come via the passing game. Carter has only seen more than two targets once in his last four games, so it is hard to envision that. If you have the depth, it would be wise to sit Carter out in week 16.

WR | Gabriel Davis (@ NE)

Davis has provided some useful fantasy production over the last couple of weeks, but he will have his hands full with an elite Patriots secondary in week 16. New England has allowed the second-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season (28) and the third-fewest receiving yards per game (185.1). Davis does not have more than five receptions in a game this season. He figures to cool off in Foxborough in week 16, and he should be left out of fantasy lineups aside from very deep leagues.

NFL Draft Profile: DeAngelo Malone, Defensive End, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

NFL Draft Profile: Darrian Beavers, Linebacker, Cincinnati Bearcats

NFL Draft Profile: Charlie Kolar, Tight End, Iowa State Cyclones

WR | DeVonta Smith (vs NYG)

The rookie has been a disappointment for fantasy teams over the last several weeks, as he has recorded three or fewer receptions in three consecutive games. The Giants held Philadelphia to 129 total receiving yards just four weeks ago and held Smith to two catches for 22 yards. Smith has also not found the endzone since week 10. Smith should not be in fantasy lineups this week, and you can probably drop him at this point if you are in an eight or ten-team league.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Fantasy Football Rankings

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Comments / 0

Related
Riverside Press Enterprise

Chargers’ playoff hopes take a hit after falling to Houston Texans

The Chargers started a strange game Sunday with a unique announcement before facing the Houston Texans. They had no inactive players to report because they only had 48 players available. The number was trimmed to 46 players after No. 1 outside cornerback Michael Davis came down with an illness and...
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Devante Parker
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Seahawks#American Football#Chargers#Ekeler#Texans#Ppr#Rb#Ne#Bills#Patriots#Wr
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

John Harbaugh unhappy with Bengals, Joe Burrow amid Bengals historic passing day

The Baltimore Ravens have suffered a ton of season-ending injuries across their roster during the 2021 season. Today, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his team’s loaded corps of wide receivers took advantage of their depleted secondary and put up historic numbers in a 41-21 beatdown. Burrow took a flamethrower to the Baltimore secondary, torching them to the tune of 525 passing yards–the fourth highest single-game total in NFL history.
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
736
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy