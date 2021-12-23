Recall petitions fail for Scottsdale Unified School District board members: here's what you should know
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Recall petitions for four members of the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board have failed, according to the Maricopa County School Superintendent's office. On the website of the County School Superintendent's office, recall petitions for Patty Beckman, Jann-Michael Greenburg, Julie Cieniawski, and Libby Hart-Wells were listed...www.fox10phoenix.com
Comments / 1