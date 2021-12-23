ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Award Winning Poughkeepsie Deli About to Open New Location

By Robyn Taylor
 5 days ago
Let’s face it. 2020 was a rough year, and 2021 wasn’t much better for a lot of people. I think we’re all hoping for a turnaround for 2022. Goodness knows we need it now more than ever. If you’re looking for something to be excited about as we approach the new...

One of the Hudson Valley’s Top Spots Temporarily Closes Due to Illness

It's become a headline that's become all too familiar once again, as new COVID-19 cases continue to surge across New York ,and the rest of the country. Unfortunately, yet another very popular local establishment has announced that they'll be temporarily closing their doors due to members of their staff becoming sick. If you had plans to go there for the Christmas weekend ahead, then it appears you'll have to reschedule.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Soothe Holiday Stress with These Hudson Valley CBD Products

More than ever, we turn to wellness goodies and self-care items. The things that make us feel our best are the products that we tend to use and tell others about. We have been able to try all-natural, organic products with fewer ingredients in the Hudson Valley. I love that we can also buy items from local businesses and that way, we know that it is fresh and legitimate.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The 17 Hudson Valley Towns That Will Sell Recreational Marijuana

There are 17 Hudson Valley towns that have voted to allow marijuana dispensaries in the Hudson Valley. Under legislation passed in New York to legalize recreational marijuana use, local municipalities have the ability to "opt-out" of the law and forbid the sale of pot. Towns, villages, and cities throughout New York have until December 31 to pass legislation that would ban marijuana dispensaries. They can also separately decide whether or not to allow consumption sites, or "pot lounges" within the city limits.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Long-Time Kingston New Year’s Day Tradition Is Back for 2022

There are just a few days left in 2021, and once again there are people who can’t wait to celebrate a new year because this past one was pretty tough. I think we’re all hoping for a happier, healthier, and more harmonious 2022. So, how are you planning to ring in the New Year? Will you be celebrating its newness and promise on New Year’s Day or will you be nursing a hangover? If you’re the type of person who would like to be out and about on Jan. 1, there is something going on in Kingston that may interest you.
KINGSTON, NY
White Plains Road Rumored to Have Had House of Cannibal Murderers

Cannibals, serial killers and ghosts. Oh my. All this legend on one Haunted Westchester Road. Have you been down it before?. If you follow my articles then you know that I love to cover local hauntings, occult stories, bizarre landmarks and strange occurrences throughout the region. It's fun for me to play Fox Mulder from the X-Files and the Hudson Valley seems to have an abundance weirdness to report on.
PUBLIC SAFETY
This Hudson Valley Bakery Really Knows How to Do Christmas

A friend of mine who lives in Ulster County has been looking for the perfect dessert to serve her in-laws on Christmas Eve. She doesn’t have time to make anything, not that she’s an experienced baker anyway. She wants the dessert to look festive and impressive and she also wants it to taste good. Too much to ask? She found her answer right in Kingston, and she can’t stop talking about the festive looking desserts she picked up. Where did she end up?
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Best Hudson Valley Coffee Shops That Opened in 2021

The Hudson Valley has so many cozy coffee shops and cafes to visit. I enjoy visiting the local spots and embracing all that they have to offer. Some have a relaxing space, others provide a soothing ambiance and a unique drink menu. It seems that each town has a spot that Hudson Valley residents enjoy going to.
HUDSON, NY
Popular Poughkeepsie Comedy Club Relocates Again…Across Street

Laugh It Up Comedy Club has found yet another new location that they hope will be their permanent home. Daniel McRitchie opened up Laugh It Up Comedy at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in 2015 and had years of success bringing in some of comedy's biggest names. In 2020 when Covid hit, it unfortunately shut things down. Earlier this year, the exciting news was announced that Laugh It Up would be bringing comedy back to rt 9 Poughkeepsie, relocating to the old Banana's Comedy Club spot at 2170 South Rd. Banana's Comedy Club was legendary in the area, being known for the place where current Tonight Show host and Saugerties High School graduate Jimmy Fallon got his start. We were excited to see this spot revived and had high hopes for McRitchie and Laugh It up at the location. The club officially opened at the Holiday Inn on April 30 with a weekend of shows, but after just over 6 months due to issues with hotel management, McRitchie has moved his comedy club across the street to the beautiful new Hyatt Place Poughkeepsie at 2165 South Rd.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
North Pole, New York is a Real Place & It Looks Magical

Did you know that there's a beautiful place in New York called North Pole? It turns out that it's not very far from the Hudson Valley. Where exactly is the North Pole and where do those letter to Santa go? It's a question that kids have wondered for ages. Well, I think I have finally found the answer. I'm sure that I'm not the only New Yorker that had no idea that there was a North Pole, New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
