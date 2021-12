The US Department of Energy has apparently had enough of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and his love affair with fossil energy. The agency has just created a new $20 billion Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, aimed at scaling up big solutions to climate problems with a focus on rural communities and environmental justice. Almost 90% of the electricity generated in West Virginia still comes from coal power plants, so it seems the message is aimed straight at Senator Manchin, to the extent that coal holds a place in his financial portfolio.

