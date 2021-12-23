ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Hits That “Belong” In The 80s

By lmartino
963kklz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in tonight at 7 p.m. as we count...

963kklz.com

rewindcolumbus.com

The Top 500 Songs of the 80s

It’s time to say goodbye to 2021 and hello 2022! But this weekend, they’ll both have to step aside for a salute to our favorite years: The 80s! Join us all weekend long as we count down the top 500 songs of the decade! From the one-hit wonders to the all-time greats, you’ll hear the best of the 80s, all the way to number one! The Top 500 Songs of the 80s, starting Friday morning at 6, only on Rewind 103.5/104.3!
MUSIC
topgear.com

Driving home for Christmas: new Top Gear tonight!

In this special festive episode, Chris, Paddy and Freddie aren't choosing their own cars, but instead choosing for one another. Yes, it’s time for Top Gear Secret Santa!. After unwrapping their presents in Bethlehem (that’s Bethlehem, Wales, obviously), our three wise(ish) men and their gifts set off on a Yuletide voyage across Britain, stopping off to play the traditional Christmas parlour game of ‘High Speed Visual Charades’, and deliver a truly enormous tree to the UNESCO World Heritage city of Bath. Because nothing says ‘Merry Christmas’ like dumping a thousand kilos of Scots Pine onto the Royal Crescent.
ENTERTAINMENT
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Newsreader makes history as she becomes the first person with a traditional lower chin tattoo to anchor primetime news bulletin - as she hopes other Maori women follow in her footsteps

A Kiwi newsreader has made history by becoming the first person to anchor a TV news bulletin with a face tattoo. ​Oriini Kaipara, 37, who has a moko kauae, a traditional lower chin tattoo worn by Māori women, read Newshub Live's 6pm news bulletin on Monday. The mother-of-four from...
WORLD
Entertainment
Rock 108

“Jingle Bells” is Now a Racist Song, What’s Next?

Christmas is over, but the woke left never stop. A few years ago, it told you that “Baby it’s Cold Outside” was about holding a woman hostage and they even made an alternate version. Now, according to a Newsweek article, “Jingle Bells” is racist and Council Rock Primary School in Rochester, New York has banned it. Only New York and California could be so woke.
ROCHESTER, NY
PWMania

Report On Omos Being Sent Home From RAW

Omos was reportedly sent home from Monday’s WWE RAW taping in Detroit. WWE had Omos vs. AJ Styles announced for RAW in the first big singles match between the former tag team partners. However, Styles ended up defeating Apollo Crews after an angle with Crews and Commander Azeez, and...
WWE
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional TikTok About Her Weight: ‘I Am the Heaviest I’ve Ever Been’

A painful confession. Bebe Rexha opened up about struggling with her body image amid the holidays in an emotional video. “I know we’re all supposed to be merry and, like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ —which I am, ish,” the “Meant to Be” songstress, 32, began in a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 27. “I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pull off Ultimate Christmas Surprise for Their Kids

Ciara and Russell Wilson pulled off the ultimate Christmas surprise for their kids this year, and they took to Instagram to share it with their followers. On Christmas morning, the couple's children awoke to Santa and Mrs. Claus personally delivering them gifts. The holiday festivities were fully documented in a video clip that Ciara shared to social media, showing the joy and excitement in her children's faces when they saw The Kringles has come by to visit them.
CELEBRITIES

