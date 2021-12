It is the second breakdown in negotiations with Calgary elected officials in four years. It is like déjà vu all over again. The city of Calgary and the Calgary Flames ownership group have, for now, ended talks about building the National Hockey League franchise a new arena. Apparently, there is a $10 million Canadian gap between the two sides. Flames ownership does not want to pay for cost overruns of the construction, after all Flames ownership agreed to pay half of the estimated $608.5 million Canadian cost. Since July, the estimated cost of the project has risen by more than $25 million Canadian. Ten million dollars Canadian seems like pocket change in the arena building business but Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation put out a statement “there is no viable path to complete the Event Centre Project.”

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO