Jesse’s Golf Tips – Playing Pebble Beach

For all the drama that has dominated golf in the past 12 months, beginning with Tiger Woods’s car crash and extending into an existential power struggle, a raucous Ryder Cup and a gimmicky feud, the true peak of absurdity arrived on a Sunday afternoon in May.There was, to put it bluntly, no precedent whatsoever for Phil Mickelson’s performance at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old’s form had waned into a wretched state and he’d openly admitted that the sanctuary of the seniors’ tour beckoned. The behemoth Ocean Course at Kiawah Island was supposed to favour the relentless and musclebound, like...

