Zendaya and Tom Holland on Timothée Chalamet Joining the MCU

Hypebae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home remains a popular topic of conversation since hitting theaters last week, as fans anxiously wait for the next trilogy to come. In a recent interview, the movie’s stars Zendaya and Tom Holland spoke about the possibility...

hypebae.com

epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne, 27, Stuns In Crop Top & Skirt For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere With Dad

Jamie Foxx made the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere a family affair! Corinne Foxx dazzled in a silver crop top and black skirt for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere. Corinne Foxx, 27, attended the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside her dad Jamie Foxx, 54, who returns to the role of Electro in the film. Corinne sparkled in a silver crop top and a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Jamie coordinated his look by wearing a silver suit. Jamie’s youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, 12, also posed for photos with her dad and sister at the premiere.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Pays Tribute to Nebula Actress Karen Gillan on Her Birthday

The third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been filming for the better part of a month now, and one of the threequel's leads is now celebrating their birthday. Sunday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn took to his Instagram account to wish Karen Gillan the happiest of birthdays. The Scottish actress turned 34 on Sunday and is currently filming her role as Nebula on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Zendaya Shared a Super Sweet Tribute for Boyfriend Tom Holland!

On Wednesday (December 15), Zendaya, 25, shared a super sweet love note to Tom, also 25, ahead of the release of their new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️ @tomholland2013,” Zendaya wrote on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Spiderman, Tom Holland and Zendaya: how love was born on the set

He is from London, 25 years old and was a dancer. She is American, she was born exactly three months after him and her name means “to thank” in Shona, a language originally from Zimbabwe. We are talking about Tom Holland And Zendaya, the couple of the moment,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Speaks Out on Replacing Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Universe

When Avengers: Endgame was released back in 2019, it ended with Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) dying and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) growing old, which has left fans of the MCU wondering who will lead the Avengers in the future. In a recent interview with GQ, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo named Spider-Man star Tom Holland the new face of the MCU. "Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe," Russo said. During another recent interview on Josh Wilding's YouTube channel, Holland addressed Russo's comments.
MOVIES
The Sanford Herald

Joe Russo: Tom Holland is the soul of the MCU

Joe Russo says that Tom Holland has taken over as the "soul" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The 'Avengers: Endgame' director has explained that Tom's reliability as an actor is a big reason why the studio cast him as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man and predicts that he will have a big future as the MCU moves forward.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Spider-Man’ Producer Warned Tom Holland & Zendaya Not To Date

Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal warned Tom Holland and Zendaya not to date. Tom Holland and Zendaya started working together in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Sometime between their work on that film and up to this point with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the two started dating, which was ultimately confirmed earlier this year due to paparazzi photos that surfaced the web.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Tom Holland Really Wants To Be In Euphoria With Zendaya

There’s no denying Tom Holland and Zendaya’s chemistry. The couple sizzles on screen in the Spider-Man films — so much so that fans want Holland to join his girlfriend in her other big project. And they’re in luck: Holland wants the same thing, and it sounds like Zendaya is down to make it happen. This doesn’t necessarily mean Tom Holland will be in Euphoria Season 2, but there’s hope he may have a cameo soon enough.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Timothée Chalamet x Haider Ackermann Drop Collaborative Hoodie

Timothée Chalamet has teamed up with Haider Ackermann on a charitable hoodie. “So for a couple of years now Haider Ackermann and I have been wanting to make something,” the Dune actor announced on Instagram. “Together, in August, we were horrified to learn of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and decided to design a hoodie where 100% of the proceeds will go to @afghanistanlibre.” Afghanistan Libre is an organization that aims to protect women’s and children’s rights in the country.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

