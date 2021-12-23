2 juveniles injured in crash at intersection of Barnes Rd. and Charlotte Pkwy.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major crash shut down the intersection of Barnes Rd. and Charlotte Pkwy. Wednesday evening.

The Colorado Springs Police Department first responded to a reported crash at 6:10 p.m. involving a dirtbike and an SUV.

According to CSPD, the dirtbike was traveling westbound on Barnes when it hit the front passenger door of the SUV turning northbound on Charlotte.

Police say the driver and a passenger of the dirtbike were taken to local hospitals for serious injuries. According to police, the victims were both juveniles.

This is a developing story.

