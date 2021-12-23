ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRDO News Channel 13

2 juveniles injured in crash at intersection of Barnes Rd. and Charlotte Pkwy.

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lo3KE_0dU7kuSo00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major crash shut down the intersection of Barnes Rd. and Charlotte Pkwy. Wednesday evening.

The Colorado Springs Police Department first responded to a reported crash at 6:10 p.m. involving a dirtbike and an SUV.

According to CSPD, the dirtbike was traveling westbound on Barnes when it hit the front passenger door of the SUV turning northbound on Charlotte.

Police say the driver and a passenger of the dirtbike were taken to local hospitals for serious injuries. According to police, the victims were both juveniles.

This is a developing story.

The post 2 juveniles injured in crash at intersection of Barnes Rd. and Charlotte Pkwy. appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

1 dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man died hours after a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in south Colorado Springs, according to deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened just after midnight on Hampton South, which is just north of Fort Carson. Deputies found the victim The post 1 dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

4 killed, 3 wounded in Denver area shooting spree

A man suspected of shooting 7 people Monday in the Denver area was fatally shot by police after an exchange of gunfire with officers. At a news conference late Monday evening, Denver and Lakewood police told our news partners at 9News that it began around 5pm with the suspect shooting three people at East 1st The post 4 killed, 3 wounded in Denver area shooting spree appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police on the lookout for minivan that fled the scene of a crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Pueblo Police Department are looking for a minivan that fled the scene of a rollover crash on Christmas Day. Credit: Twitter @machine_sgt The crash happened in Pueblo near Berkley Avenue and Arroyo Avenue. The PPD says there were minor injuries. If you have any information, please contact Officer The post Pueblo Police on the lookout for minivan that fled the scene of a crash appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Female pedestrian injured following traffic accident near South Chelton Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A female pedestrian is recovering from her injuries after being involved in a pedestrian-vehicle traffic accident near Chelton Road Friday evening, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). In the police report, at approximately 7:08 p.m., Officer Bates responded to a pedestrian-vehicle traffic accident on E. Fountain Blvd. The female The post Female pedestrian injured following traffic accident near South Chelton Road appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety#Krdo
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado cops cracking down on DUIs ahead of New Year’s Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As drivers hit the roads to celebrate the holidays, the Colorado Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies are gearing up to keep travelers safe from impaired drivers. The "Heat Is On Holiday Parties" DUI enforcement period runs from Dec. 15-29, according to Colorado State Patrol. Drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, The post Colorado cops cracking down on DUIs ahead of New Year’s Eve appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

2 suspects arrested after CSPD locate stolen vehicle at Motel 6

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects are in custody after Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) conducted a routine check in the Motel 6 parking lot early Saturday morning. In the police report, Officer Pitchford from the Falcon Division noticed a vehicle located in the Motel 6 parking lot at 3228 N. Chestnut Street with The post 2 suspects arrested after CSPD locate stolen vehicle at Motel 6 appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Blodgett Peak Fire now 75% contained; neighbors worry it will happen again

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service are searching for the person behind the abandoned illegal campfire they say sparked the Blodgett Peak Fire. Crews are still working to contain the fire, bringing in specialized resources to help, and containment is now up to 75%. To many, it feels like a The post Blodgett Peak Fire now 75% contained; neighbors worry it will happen again appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT completes temporary paving project on I-25 south of Colorado Springs but related overnight work continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --The Colorado Department of Transportation said Monday that heavy traffic, and not the relatively mild weather, caused a delay in repaving an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain. The paving started the last week in November and was scheduled to require three days during midday hours. KRDO The post CDOT completes temporary paving project on I-25 south of Colorado Springs but related overnight work continues appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Man dead in northern Colorado Springs after multi-hour standoff with police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man is dead in a home after police said he fired shots at them and they returned fire after a multi-hour standoff in the 6900 block of Palace Drive. Colorado Springs Police said they initially responded to a call for shots fired around 9:30 Wednesday night. The reporting party The post Man dead in northern Colorado Springs after multi-hour standoff with police appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man arrested 25 times by police, commits additional crime

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police arrested 40-year-old Mario Sanchez on Sunday for robbery after he allegedly stole $8 worth merchandise, kicked the store employee multiple times, and was tased by police, according to court documents. Questions remain about how an individual arrested over two dozen times by police can be walking the streets of The post Pueblo man arrested 25 times by police, commits additional crime appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT reopens I-70 Eastbound near Vail pass

VAIL, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation says that I-70 Eastbound is now re-opened to traffic as of 10:25 a.m. Sunday morning. It was closed between Exit 180 and Exit 190, the Vail Pass Summit, due to a crash. CDOT also explains that they have an avalanche reduction planned for tomorrow at 9:00 The post CDOT reopens I-70 Eastbound near Vail pass appeared first on KRDO.
VAIL, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Skier dies in avalanche near Cameron Pass on Christmas Eve

SOUTH DIAMOND PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A backcountry skier was trapped and killed under an avalanche on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak Friday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The accident happened on a slope below treeline near Cameron Pass in the Front Range zone. Officials said the avalanche was about 150 The post Skier dies in avalanche near Cameron Pass on Christmas Eve appeared first on KRDO.
ACCIDENTS
KRDO News Channel 13

3-year-old girl safe after wandering away from Rye home

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 3-year-old girl is safe after she wandered away from her home in Rye. Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office worked with Rye Fire and Beaulah Fire to find the missing child. The search was also aided by Flight for Life. According to the sheriff's office, the girl was found The post 3-year-old girl safe after wandering away from Rye home appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police investigate officer-involved shooting with juvenile

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Pueblo Police Department are on administrative leave after being involved in a shooting Wednesday night. According to PPD, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Goodnight Ave. at 9:58 p.m. on reports of two "unknown males" ringing the doorbell. Police say one had a gun. The post Pueblo Police investigate officer-involved shooting with juvenile appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: man found with stolen gun and vehicle in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says a man is in custody after resisting arrest and having a stolen gun on him. Tuesday, Officer Eckert with the Colorado Springs Police Department was investigating a traffic accident in the 300 block of East Williamette Ave. when he heard raised voices between a The post Colorado Springs Police: man found with stolen gun and vehicle in custody appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

1 person dead following motorcycle crash on Hancock Expressway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcycle driver is dead Monday morning following a crash with an SUV on Hancock Expressway. In the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD)'s police report, at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police received a call about a motorcycle and SUV crash at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. After The post 1 person dead following motorcycle crash on Hancock Expressway appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Huerfano County Sheriff responds to court order on evidence handling

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Huerfano County Sheriff Bruce Newman says his office is following the rules when it comes to handing evidence to the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office. A little over a week ago, a district court judge ordered the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office to hand over discovery and maintain evidence in a The post Huerfano County Sheriff responds to court order on evidence handling appeared first on KRDO.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Would-be auto trespass suspects caught on cam; gas station repeatedly targeted

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Home after home, it was the same story: security cameras captured two suspects, attempting to find unlocked cars, parked in driveways in Pueblo West. Of the incidents the cameras recorded, the pair was unsuccessful, as all the vehicles were locked. The suspects were attempting the crimes last week, during the pre-dawn hours. The post On the Lookout: Would-be auto trespass suspects caught on cam; gas station repeatedly targeted appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews still battling Blodgett Peak Fire, strong winds expected to move in overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Blodgett Peak Fire continues to burn in Colorado Springs while crews fight for containment ahead of strong winds expected to move in overnight. The fire was first reported Wednesday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department issued a pre-evacuation notice for residents living near Blodgett Peak. Thursday, the U.S. Forest The post Crews still battling Blodgett Peak Fire, strong winds expected to move in overnight appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Team Rubicon Supports the Elderly, Disabled, and Uninsured in Colorado Springs following severe wind storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, partnered up with other El Paso County agencies to assist the elderly, disabled, and uninsured community members with clean-up and recovery operations after last week's windstorm. It's hard work at its finest, but a challenge team rubicon took on. A long-time volunteer for The post Team Rubicon Supports the Elderly, Disabled, and Uninsured in Colorado Springs following severe wind storm appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy