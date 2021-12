Ahead of Friday’s Cotton Bowl, one of the few Alabama connections on Cincinnati’s roster or coaching staff is running back Jerome Ford. The Florida native spent his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa before transferring in 2020 to the Bearcats, where he has blossomed this season into one of the nation’s top-producing running backs. Only three FBS players have more total touchdowns than Ford’s 20, and he ranks 12th among qualifying rushers in averaging 6.24 yards per carry.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO