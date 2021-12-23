ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz await Wolves team in COVID limbo

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5YBE_0dU7ivH700

It is unclear what players the Minnesota Timberwolves will have available for Thursday night’s game against the Utah Jazz at Salt Lake City.

The Wolves hosted the Dallas Mavericks – and lost – Tuesday night in a game marred by COVID-19-related absences. Minnesota was without Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Josh Okogie and Taurean Prince against the Mavericks because they were in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

But Minnesota coach Chris Finch isn’t about to let his team use that to justify underperforming.

“Listen, it is what it is. Who knows what the next couple of days may bring?” Finch said. “We may go down guys further. Hopefully not. But that’s no excuse. We got to go out there and play. We need to have some better performances.”

Seventeen turnovers plagued the Wolves in Tuesday’s loss. That included five from Karl-Anthony Towns, who led the team with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

“Turnovers always hurt, especially when you’re behind and you need every basket, you need every possession,” Finch said. “And the shot selection was what hurt us way more than the turnovers.”

The second quarter was also brutal as the Timberwolves only hit 27.8 percent of their shots while being outscored 27-15, leading to a 61-50 Dallas lead at halftime and a 114-102 loss. Minnesota had won four in a row before that slip-up.

“All across the board, our best guys got to step up and lead us,” Finch said. “And our guys that haven’t had a chance to play much now have a chance to play and they got to get out there and they got to fight.”

The Jazz can probably empathize with Minnesota’s second-quarter troubles. Utah blew a double-digit lead for the third consecutive home game Monday against the Charlotte Hornets in part due to a rough second quarter when the Jazz scored only 19 points while shooting 23.8 percent from the field.

That was among the reasons why Utah blew a 22-point lead against a Charlotte team playing its second game in as many nights. They managed to finish off a 112-102 victory.

“I thought the second quarter, we weren’t in sync like we were the other three quarters,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

Wasting a double-digit lead came back to bite the Jazz in the standings over the weekend when the Spurs and Wizards each rallied to win in Utah.

“We got to where we wanted,” Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said of Monday’s victory. “They played a zone and we were able to break it and get into the paint. Sometimes shots don’t go in and you got to step up on the defensive end. It’s tough when you’re missing shots and they’re hitting tough shots.”

Rudy Gobert made it tough on the Hornets, too. He scored 23 points, including a career-best 15 of 16 free throws, and grabbed 21 rebounds. Utah’s rebounding edge of 68-51 helped overcome a subpar 3-point shooting effort: 16 of 53, 30.2 percent.

“We could have blown them out easily, but we couldn’t hit any threes,” Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic said after scoring 23 points with five 3-pointers. “At the end of the day, who cares?”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Greg Monroe back in NBA after 2½ years away

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was asked a couple hours before Monday's game with Boston at Target Center how much he thought recently signed Greg Monroe would be able to play in his first NBA game in more than 2½ years. "I don't know," Finch said, checking his watch. "Just...
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taurean Prince
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
Chico Enterprise-Record

What will Warriors’ lineup look like if Draymond Green misses games?

The hits the Golden State Warriors absorbed in the throes of rampant, league-wide positive COVID-19 cases are many. On Sunday, Draymond Green reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody. Under the current 10-day mandate, Green will be unavailable for the next four games: Tuesday at Chase against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch in Denver on Thursday, a New Year’s Day clash in Salt Lake City with the Jazz, and a Jan. 3 home game against Miami.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Covid#The Utah Jazz At#The Dallas Mavericks#The Charlotte Hornets
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy