1 critically injured in crash near I- 435, Gregory Blvd

One person suffered critical injuries in crash on Interstate 435 south of Gregory Boulevard on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of I-435 and Gregory shortly before 6 p.m.

An initial investigation indicated that a Chevrolet was heading north when the driver lost control.

The vehicle hit a metal guard rail and then overturned. The driver was ejected and emergency crews found them unresponsive in the median.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Northbound lanes of I-435 were closed for about an hour and traffic was later reduced to one for about 2.5 hours.

