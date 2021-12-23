ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Hunter Henry Making The Tight End Position Instrumental Again.

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
 5 days ago
After Rob Gronkowski retired in March of 2019 and then manipulated a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April of 2020, the Patriot's tight end position more or less shut down for two seasons. In fact, New England has been trying to replace Rob Gronkowski ever since he left.

Sure, New England drafted some young tight ends out of college.

Remember Devin Asiasi? How about Dalton Keene or Ryan Izzo?

Last season, the Patriots got 18 receptions from all three of those players combined.

Bill Belichick even brought back old friend Ben Watson and signed undrafted free agent, Matt LaCosse to a contract.

It turns out Watson was well past his prime and only produced 17 catches for 173 yards in 2019. He would retire that following offseason.

LaCosse wasn't much better in 2019, catching 13 balls for 131 yards. To his credit, he did catch a touchdown pass from Tom Brady late in the season against the Buffalo Bills. He was a Covid opt-out in 2020 and is currently on the practice squad.

At the end of the day, the Patriots could not seem to find a viable replacement. New England attempted to find ways to make up for the lost production from Gronkowski, but none of those players panned out.

Insert Hunter Henry.

Henry signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal in free agency this past offseason. So far, Henry has lived up to his contract. In fact, he's been the player rookie quarterback Mac Jones has relied on and trusted the most in the red zone.

So why is Henry's production and presence so crucial to the Patriot's offense?

Well, let's put it like this, Steve Grogan had Russ Francis, who made three straight pro bowls from 1976-1978. Listed at 6’6" tall and weighing in at 240 pounds, Francis was one of the best tight ends of his era.

Drew Bledsoe had Ben Coates from 1993-1999. In those seven seasons, Coates made five straight pro bowl's from 1994-1998. His best season was in 1994 when he caught 96 passes, for 1174 yards, and seven touchdowns.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski played together in New England from 2010-2018. By now everyone is well aware of how lethal that duo has been. The two of them won three Super Bowls together with the Patriots. On top of that, Gronkowski had four seasons in which he put up over 1,000 yards receiving.

So is it time to add the duo of Mac Jones and Hunter Henry to the list?

“Obviously they have a long history of tight ends. Obviously, I’ve watched it from afar, admired it,” Henry said during his first Patriots video media session back in March. “I feel like they kind of put the tight end on the map again and obviously just so many tight ends in their history that have been so great. So just a rich history of it and how they use the tight ends, how often they use two tight ends, it’s really, really exciting."

Just how good has the quarterback/tight end combination of Jones and Henry been?

Well, with just three regular-season games left in Henry's first season with the Patriots, he has a career-high nine touchdowns in 14 games. His 41 catches and 471 yards have been solid. In reality, his receptions and receiving yards are on par with his numbers from his days with the Chargers. No those are not elite numbers like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, or Gronkowski, but his ability to get open and be productive inside the 20-yard line, or in the back of the endzone, has really helped this offense.

The two of them also made some history. Henry went four straight games with a receiving touchdown, which is the longest streak by a Patriots tight end since Gronkowski had a touchdown reception in five straight games spanning the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

One factor to Henry's success this season is the simple fact that he has confidence in his quarterback.

"Yeah, he's tough, man. He stands in there," Henry said of his quarterback. "It says a lot to the older guys and the guys who have been around. I mean, to be that young, to stand in there and fire the ball, it gives a lot of confidence to the receivers, tight ends, and offensive linemen too. He's doing a tremendous job."

Henry has obviously earned Jones' trust too and the two of them seem to have developed some chemistry. They hooked up for their first touchdown connection against the Buccaneers in week 4. On that play, Jones found Henry over the middle for an 11-yard touchdown as Henry broke a tackle attempt from Antoine Winfield Jr. and ran into the end zone.

One of the only remaining tasks that would undoubtedly cement Jones and Henry into the same class as the other great quarterback/tight end tandems in Patriots history is to win in the playoffs.

It remains to be seen how New England will finish up the regular season, and what will happen come playoff time, but for now, the Patriots can continue to bank on Henry showing up every week and being a reliable, productive option in the passing game.

