ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Texas man gets 12 years on terrorism charge at resentencing

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x60sp_0dU7hUbP00

A Texas man convicted of providing material support to the Islamic State group was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison after the government appealed his previous sentence, saying it was too lenient.

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Eskridge in Houston sentenced Asher Abid Khan, 27, of Spring, to also serve 15 years of supervised release, prosecutors said.

Khan pleaded guilty in 2017 to providing material support to the Islamic State group. U.S. District Judge Lynn H. Hughes later sentenced Khan to 18 months in prison, saying he showed potential for rehabilitation.

The government twice appealed the 18-month sentence before the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the judgment reversed and vacated and the matter reassigned, prosecutors said.

Khan was living in Australia when he and a friend from Texas came up with a plan to travel to Turkey and then to Syria in 2014 to fight for the Islamic State, according to prosecutors. Khan told a recruiter that he wanted to join the Islamic State, prosecutors say.

Khan and his friend met up in Turkey and Khan gave his friend money, knowing his plans, prosecutors said.

Khan's family, though, convinced him to come back to the U.S. Prosecutors say that once Khan was home, he got his friend in contact with the recruiter.

Prosecutors said the friend's mother eventually got a message saying he'd died while fighting in Syria.

Khan’s defense team had asked the judge for a five-year sentence.

“I’m sorry that the number is much higher than we argued for,” David Adler, an attorney for Khan, told Khan’s supporters outside the courtrom, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Eskridge said anything less than 12 years wouldn’t send “the appropriate message.” The judge did recognize that Khan had cooperated with government investigations and spoken out against terrorist propaganda.

The newspaper reported Khan recently graduated from the University of Houston with an engineering degree.

“This does not mean that your life is over,” the judge said.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Shore News Network

Bowling Green Man Arrested on Multiple Terrorism Charges

A federal court in Kentucky unsealed an indictment today charging a dual U.S.-Bosnian citizen with providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization. The defendant is also charged with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military type training from ISIS.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Shore News Network

Texas man admits to drug charge

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Leonard Jasmine, of Houston, Texas, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced. Jasmine, 30, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.” Jasmine admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine base, cocaine hydrochloride, and fentanyl from the spring of 2018 to October 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Islamic State#The Houston Chronicle#The University Of Houston
Orange Leader

Texas man indicted on domestic violence charges for incident on a Carnival Cruise Ship

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GERONIMO FLORES, age 29, of Henderson, Texas, was charged on December 17, 2021 with domestic violence by strangulation and suffocation in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 113(a)(8) and 7(8) and interstate domestic violence in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2261(a)(1), 2261(b)(5), and 7(8).
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
CBS Denver

A ‘Lieutenant’ Of Denver Drug Kingpin Gets 14 Years in Prison

DENVER (CBS4) — A man in the U.S. illegally who assisted in a Denver-based drug ring was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison last week. Omar Rivas-Saenz, 31, was arrested by local police and federal authorities in 2019 – twice. Those authorities called Rivas-Saenz a “lieutenant” of the drug ring’s founder, Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo. Vallejo-Gallo was referred to as the alleged “kingpin” of the operation when federal authorities announced an indictment against Vallejo-Gallo and 29 other people, including Rivas-Saenz, in February 2020. Federal authorities accused the group of delivering large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl from Mexico into Colorado through California. The...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy