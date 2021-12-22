ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mystery: Someone Sends $180,000 In Cash In Box To City College Of New York

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a surprising find in a Manhattan mailroom. In a box, there was $180,000 in cash. It turns out, someone sent the massive donation to the...

newyork.cbslocal.com

CBS New York

New Yorkers Forced To Change Christmas Plans On The Fly After Positive COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’ll be a quiet Christmas for those forced to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Friday, people are rearranging plans and trying to make the best of it, but it’s going to be a lonely holiday for some. Sean Riddles had a big Christmas family reunion lined up in Brooklyn. But one-by-one, relatives tested positive. “My grandma, she wanted to come, but she caught COVID. So did my aunt,” said Riddles, who’s grateful their symptoms are mild. “I just can’t see them right now.” FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator,...
NBC Miami

NYC College Professor Finds $180,000 Cash Donation in Box From Anonymous Sender

An unsigned letter, a phony return address — and a cardboard box full of cash. That's what a City College of New York professor found in his office back in September after he returned to in-person teaching this semester. Vinod Menon, the chair of the physics department at the college in Harlem, was looking through a pile of office mail that had accumulated since he had been working remotely. That's when he found a fairly beat-up box that was postmarked Nov. 10, 2020.
norwoodnews.org

New York Lottery: Cash-4-Life Ticket Sold in The Bronx

It was an extra happy Christmas Day for someone. The New York Lottery announced on Saturday, Dec. 25, that one second-prize ticket was sold in the Bronx for the Dec. 24, Cash4Life drawing. The ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week, for life. The lucky ticket was purchased at...
thelily.com

What a sommelier in New York City does in a workday

Welcome to The Work Day, a series that charts a single day in various women’s working lives — from gallery owners to stay-at-home parents to chief executives. In this installment, we hear from sommelier and PR manager Lydia Richards about a workday in December. Interested in contributing to...
The Whale 99.1 FM

Is It Legal To Track Someone Without Permission In New York?

Would you be alarmed to find out that you could be tracked, and there wouldn’t be much that the police could do?. It would be a scary thought, especially when you think about what happened to Jackie Wisniewski, an Erie County resident who discovered a GPS device on her car in 2012, placed there by an ex-boyfriend to keep tabs on her. When she reported it to the police upon removal of the tracker, she was told that there was nothing the authorities could do because it technically wasn’t a crime.
uticaphoenix.net

Vaccines are tickets to college for some lucky New York

More than $5.2 million was allocated by Gov. Kathy Hochul for weekly vaccine scholarship contests. These provide four-year full rides to any SUNY or CUNY school to incentivize 5 to 11-year-olds to get the COVID-19 shot. Families can apply online for a chance to win free tuition, room and board...
Eater

An Eater’s Guide to New York City

The Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, Broadway’s flashy signs around Times Square, and the rumbling 24-hour subway are all unmistakeable landmarks of New York City. Just as essential to the Big Apple’s DNA are its restaurants and bars. Whether it’s the most impossible reservation to book in downtown Manhattan or the Birria-Landia taco truck parked in Queens, there are endless options for dining in NYC’s lively food-and-drink scene. Here’s Eater New York’s guide to figuring out plans for any meal of the day.
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York sending millions of at-home COVID-19 test kits to schools

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she's committed to keeping schools in New York open during the latest surge of the pandemic. Hochul says any county can now institute the Test-to-Stay policy. It involves allowing students who are not vaccinated to come back to school with regular testing after having close contact with a confirmed positive case.
NBC News

Physics professor mysteriously sent $180,000 to help students

Professor Vinod Menon received a package containing $180,000 in cash from a mysterious sender who said the funds are for students in need. Authorities say the money is legit, though little is known about the donor, who wrote they had “a long, productive, immensely rewarding” career after earning physics degrees from City College of New York.Dec. 22, 2021.
cititour.com

Places to Ring in the New Year in New York City

At Soogil, Chef Soogil Lim draws on both his Korean background and French culinary training at Restaurant Daniel for the six-course New Year’s Eve Tasting Menu ($158) that showcases luxurious ingredients like caviar, foie gras and black truffles. Highlights include Caviar & Foie Gras, Black Diamond Kaluga Caviar with tuna tartare and foie gras gougere; Turbot with Perigord black truffles, egg noodles and seafood broth; Beef Wellington with shitake mushrooms, prosciutto and spinach and Truffle + Chocolate, a dark chocolate panna cotta topped with black truffles. In addition, guests can order chef’s signature Uni Bowl with sea urchin, smoked trout roe, seaweed rice ($34) and Black Diamond Caviar ($17 for 3 grams). Reservations via Resy. 108 E 4th St.; 646-838-5524.
Tree Hugger

New York City Bans Gas in New Buildings

New York City has banned natural gas in new buildings, a move that could help the country’s largest city slash carbon emissions and toxic air pollution. The policy approved by the New York City council on Dec. 15 bans natural gas in small new buildings starting December 2023, and large buildings (those with seven or more stories) in 2027. It means that gas-powered stoves, space heaters, and water boilers won’t be able to operate in future buildings, which could help make a difference because New York ranks first in the list of U.S. states with the highest carbon emissions from buildings.
