ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

92 calls affected during 911 outage in Washington state

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — A 911 outage this month that affected about 20 call centers across seven counties in Washington state was caused by an error in a vendor’s network router, officials said Wednesday.

Washington Military Department spokesperson Karina Shagren said about 2,000 calls were made to 911 during the almost hourlong outage Dec. 9 and 92 of those callers received a busy signal, The Seattle Times reported.

About half of the 2,000 callers were directed to the correct call center and others were routed to an alternative 911 call center, she said.

The outage affected King, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom, Clallam, Jefferson and Kitsap counties.

The state’s Emergency Management Division, part of the Washington Military Department, opened an investigation with Comtech Telecommunications, which the state contracts with to provide call management and 911 routing services.

Shagren declined to share a “root cause analysis” report Wednesday.

The Washington Military Department transitioned away from its previous provider, CenturyLink, after the state experienced a 30-minute systemwide 911 outage in October 2020 affecting 1,445 calls.

State and federal regulators also investigated outages in 2014 and 2018 under CenturyLink.

On Dec. 16, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson submitted testimony to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission calling for the company to be penalized $7.2 million, alleging it is to blame for the technological failures that led to the 2018 outage, which affected 10,752 calls over a nearly 50-hour period.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Missouri seeks help recovering from deadly tornadoes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday requested FEMA declare a major disaster so the state can access federal help recovering from deadly tornadoes that hit this month. If granted, the designation will allow seven southern Missouri counties to access federal assistance repairing damaged buildings...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Snohomish, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Minneapolis delays city’s return-to-office date to February

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials in Minneapolis have pushed the city’s return-to-office date back to February. Workers were due back on Jan. 10 but now have until Feb. 14 to return, the Star Tribune reported Tuesday. The move comes after some staff took issue with going back to the office as the omicron variant surges without a vaccination requirement.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Waterloo firefighter rappels into icy river to save woman

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A woman is alive after being pulled from an icy Iowa river by a rappelling firefighter. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that it isn’t yet known how the woman ended up in the Cedar River in Waterloo. A passerby called 911 around 7:35 p.m. Monday after hearing her yelling from under the Park Avenue Bridge.
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Centurylink#Call Center#Ap#The Seattle Times
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

697K+
Followers
367K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy