ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Supreme Court to Hold Special Session to Hear Arguments on Biden Vaccine Mandate

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The session will begin Jan. 7 and the Court will hear arguments about the vaccine mandates for health care workers and companies with over 100...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Maine, NY
State
Maine State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Reuters

Abortion, vaccines and religious freedom: Top health law decisions of 2021

(Reuters) - An active year for health law, 2021 saw continued litigation over the COVID-19 pandemic, abortion and the Affordable Care Act. Here are some of the top decisions:. The U.S. Supreme Court in December left in place a ban on most abortions in Texas while a legal challenge against it proceeds, the clearest sign yet that the more conservative court, with three justices appointed by Republican President Donald Trump, may be open to weakening or overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide when it rules on a separate case involving a similar Mississippi law.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
MSNBC

In bid for Jan. 6 secrecy, Trump asks Supreme Court for help

A couple of weeks ago, Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." For a guy who has nothing to hide, the Republican continues to invest...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Court Cases#Appellate Court#Lower Court#The Supreme Court#Covid#Republican
Reuters

Biden nominates 2 appellate judges, including Supreme Court contender

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated two new federal appeals court judges, including a South Carolina judge seen by some as a U.S. Supreme Court contender. Biden nominated U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, 55, in South Carolina to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She would replace U.S. Circuit Judge David Tatel, who in February announced plans to take senior status, a form of semi-retirement for judges.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

The Supreme Court showdown over Biden’s vaccine policies, explained

A raft of cases, all challenging various efforts by the Biden administration to encourage vaccination and control the spread of Covid-19, reached the Supreme Court at once this month. Briefing concludes at the end of the month, meaning that the Court is likely to determine the fate of President Biden’s efforts to promote vaccination around the beginning of the new year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Post

The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
692K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy