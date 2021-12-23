Kern County warns drivers to be sober during the holiday season

During this festive time, officials warn that they tend to see an increase in crashes involving people driving under the influence.

One drink or one pill can turn into more and lead to deadly crashes and as District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said, that person can’t come back.

“Recently I was at the crime scene of two people that were down by a DUI driver, as I stood there, I told the family we will work to bring justice to that person. He said, ‘What difference would it make if the governor is just going to let them out anyway,’” said Zimmer.

Zimmer said in Kern County there has been an increase in DUI crashes this year and while she thinks COVID may play a role she says California laws also play a role.

Meanwhile, this holiday season, CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez said they want to make sure the public is aware of the dangers of drinking and driving.

“During this time period, we want to send the message out to educate people of the dangers of drinking and driving and drugged driving as well, but we also want to deter people of thinking they can go out and party and then drive home,” Rodriguez said.

That’s why CHP across the state is having a maximum enforcement period during the holiday weekend.

“Our CHP officers statewide, including here in Bakersfield, will be on patrol and we will be looking for impaired drivers but also we want to remind the public to buckle up their seatbelts and also eliminate your distractions while you’re driving,” Rodriguez said.

The District Attorney is also calling for the public to remain safe.