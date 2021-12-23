ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On The Supply Chain, From The Truckers Who Keep It Running

By Newsy Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruck drivers feel the impact of the supply chain backlog every day....

Killeen Daily Herald

Farmers see delays, higher costs from supply chain problems

Editor’s note: Part three of a four-part series. Global supply chain issues have been like a force of nature for local farmers this year — unpredictable and costly. For farmer Aaron Martinka, who works many farms in Central Texas, having to deal with the whims of the market and make do where possible has been the challenge this year.
BELL COUNTY, TX
Startup from Former SpaceX Group Focused on Advanced Mfg. Supply Chain

A group of former SpaceX supply chain professionals recently launched Datum – a B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that automates the procurement of CNC-machined parts by matching customer specifications with supplier capabilities. The trio, which incudes CEO Robert Pakalski, COO Thomas Cobbs and Chief Supply Chain Officer Ryan Nagle, has secured more than $1 million in pre-seed funding, and is in the process of raising another $5 million in Q1 of 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
From Bad to Worse to Better: May Take 1-2 Years for Supply Chains to Recover

When 2021 hit, the world was ready for the New Year. Even if it brought with it a New Normal -- new way of doing business, a new way to shop for groceries and more -- the turning of the calendar meant putting a year of supply chain disruptions, restaurant closures and constant pivoting behind us.
RETAIL
Custom jeweler keeps up with demand amid supply chain crisis

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The jewelry industry is bustling year-round, but Carrboro jeweler Karl Linger says Christmas is one of the busiest seasons. North Carolina jeweler Karl Linger owns Rings True in the CarrMill Mall and says Christmas is one of the busiest seasons. A Mastercard Spending Pulse report...
CARRBORO, NC
Forbes

The Rise Of Software Supply Chain Poisoning

Chief Product Officer at GrammaTech, where he leads product strategy for the company’s application security testing product portfolio. Industries of all kinds are suffering from an explosion of cyberattacks caused by the poisoning of the software supply chain. Maybe the most notorious recent instance is the hack involving SolarWinds that started in 2020 and is still affecting organizations today.
SOFTWARE
Detroit News

New truckers train for some of supply chain's toughest jobs amid shortage

Schnecksville, Pa. — The tractor-trailer lurches into gear. As the student driver turns the wheel, eyes swiveling from left to right, the 18-wheeler backs into a yellow box outlined on the pavement. But the truck's wheels cross the line, a rookie mistake that could mean a collision on a city street or at a cargo terminal.
TRAFFIC
Breaking Through the Supply Chain Blues

As a specialty coffee roaster and coffee shop owner, one of our prime goals is to cultivate and serve discriminating consumers. In this quest for excellence, the quality of the coffees we source is paramount because that's where it all starts. You can't "add" quality to a coffee through your roasting and brewing process, just as a chef can't take bad ingredients and make a great dish. So this is where it starts.
ECONOMY
Industry
Supply Chains for the Outdoor Industry Are in Shambles

Looking to buy the kids their first pair of performance skis this Christmas? Think the boyfriend might like a new ski helmet? Considering getting into snowshoeing this winter?. More than a year after a bicycle shortage laid bare the complexities of international manufacturing, the global supply chain for the outdoor gear industry remains in shambles. And as winter sports and activities commence, industry insiders say, it’s not getting any better.
SANTA FE, NM
Supply-chain disruption felt in Maricopa

The COVID-caused crisis is shorting the availability of many consumer goods and hampering construction projects. Here’s what’s happening and who it’s impacting here in the city. The Problem. The great supply chain disruption of 2021 is making it harder for consumers to buy all sorts of products...
MARICOPA, AZ
Disruption conniption live from Domestic Supply Chain Summit

At the event we’re talking about disruptions, solutions and outlooks for ’22. With very special guests: Steven Leonard, chief sales and customer engagement officer at ArcBest; David Stone, senior director of freight brokerage at Ryder; Adam Compain, SVP of product marketing at project44; Glenn Jones, GVP of product strategy at Blume Global; and Sam Lurye, CEO at Kargo.
INDUSTRY
Supply Chain 4.0: Why And How?

Dr. Cyrus Hadavi is the CEO of Adexa, a leading AI-powered supply chain planning company with Fortune class clients in five continents. The recent supply chain shocks — the pandemic, disastrous climate issues and shipping port backups — have been a wake-up call for companies and supply chain leaders to rethink their operations to meet the new normal.
TECHNOLOGY
The Supply Chain Nightmare Before Christmas

As 2021 comes to a close and many begin holiday shopping, White House officials and experts warn that current supply chain bottlenecks may impact the holiday shopping season. Consumer spending is already on the rise – increasing 20-30% in the past year alone, or 4-7% above pre-COVID-19 levels. This sharp increase comes with industry-wide expectations to ensure goods are able to arrive on time. The transportation industry in particular is under increased pressure to meet demands and make up for delays caused by the supply chain crisis.
INDUSTRY
How some companies manage to profit from supply chain kinks

There are some companies that are flourishing right now because they don’t rely on the clogged supply chain. While they’re not immune to this global logistics nightmare, these firms have managed to minimize their exposure and are using it as a selling point. They’re not just weathering the supply chain storm, they’re profiting from it.
ECONOMY
2022 Supply Chain Outlook

It’s time to reconstruct the supply chain. I am often asked how long the current supply chain conditions will last. This question assumes we were happy with the way things were. Sure, we were able to build more, but do we really want things to go back to the way they were? Although we made it work, standard practices made proper demand planning difficult, resulting in high costs and backorders.
ECONOMY
Supply chain radar: Untangling the mess

In my previous ’Welcome (2022) force majeure’ take from last week, I discussed how global raw material supply shortages are being exacerbated by problems in the global logistics industry. Now, it’s just about the right time, sequentially, to run the rule over using the plunger to start clearing the blockages in our supply chain networks.
INDUSTRY

