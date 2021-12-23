On The Supply Chain, From The Truckers Who Keep It Running

When 2021 hit, the world was ready for the New Year. Even if it brought with it a New Normal -- new way of doing business, a new way to shop for groceries and more -- the turning of the calendar meant putting a year of supply chain disruptions, restaurant closures and constant pivoting behind us.
Editor’s note: Part three of a four-part series. Global supply chain issues have been like a force of nature for local farmers this year — unpredictable and costly. For farmer Aaron Martinka, who works many farms in Central Texas, having to deal with the whims of the market and make do where possible has been the challenge this year.
A group of former SpaceX supply chain professionals recently launched Datum – a B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that automates the procurement of CNC-machined parts by matching customer specifications with supplier capabilities. The trio, which incudes CEO Robert Pakalski, COO Thomas Cobbs and Chief Supply Chain Officer Ryan Nagle, has secured more than $1 million in pre-seed funding, and is in the process of raising another $5 million in Q1 of 2022.
BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Supply chain issues are not just a problem for shoppers. It’s a daily struggle for business owners as well, trying to keep the goods on the shelves. “We are staying on top of it the best we can,” said Skip Metayer of Farm-Way. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The jewelry industry is bustling year-round, but Carrboro jeweler Karl Linger says Christmas is one of the busiest seasons. North Carolina jeweler Karl Linger owns Rings True in the CarrMill Mall and says Christmas is one of the busiest seasons. A Mastercard Spending Pulse report...
SAN ANTONIO – As if hotels didn’t take a big enough hit during the pandemic shutdowns, they’re now dealing with the fallout from the supply chain crisis. These issues are even more visible as hotels fill up for the holidays and events like the NCAA Alamo Bowl game in San Antonio.
Chief Product Officer at GrammaTech, where he leads product strategy for the company’s application security testing product portfolio. Industries of all kinds are suffering from an explosion of cyberattacks caused by the poisoning of the software supply chain. Maybe the most notorious recent instance is the hack involving SolarWinds that started in 2020 and is still affecting organizations today.
Schnecksville, Pa. — The tractor-trailer lurches into gear. As the student driver turns the wheel, eyes swiveling from left to right, the 18-wheeler backs into a yellow box outlined on the pavement. But the truck's wheels cross the line, a rookie mistake that could mean a collision on a city street or at a cargo terminal.
As a specialty coffee roaster and coffee shop owner, one of our prime goals is to cultivate and serve discriminating consumers. In this quest for excellence, the quality of the coffees we source is paramount because that's where it all starts. You can't "add" quality to a coffee through your roasting and brewing process, just as a chef can't take bad ingredients and make a great dish. So this is where it starts.
Looking to buy the kids their first pair of performance skis this Christmas? Think the boyfriend might like a new ski helmet? Considering getting into snowshoeing this winter?. More than a year after a bicycle shortage laid bare the complexities of international manufacturing, the global supply chain for the outdoor gear industry remains in shambles. And as winter sports and activities commence, industry insiders say, it’s not getting any better.
The COVID-caused crisis is shorting the availability of many consumer goods and hampering construction projects. Here’s what’s happening and who it’s impacting here in the city. The Problem. The great supply chain disruption of 2021 is making it harder for consumers to buy all sorts of products...
At the event we’re talking about disruptions, solutions and outlooks for ’22. With very special guests: Steven Leonard, chief sales and customer engagement officer at ArcBest; David Stone, senior director of freight brokerage at Ryder; Adam Compain, SVP of product marketing at project44; Glenn Jones, GVP of product strategy at Blume Global; and Sam Lurye, CEO at Kargo.
Dr. Cyrus Hadavi is the CEO of Adexa, a leading AI-powered supply chain planning company with Fortune class clients in five continents. The recent supply chain shocks — the pandemic, disastrous climate issues and shipping port backups — have been a wake-up call for companies and supply chain leaders to rethink their operations to meet the new normal.
As 2021 comes to a close and many begin holiday shopping, White House officials and experts warn that current supply chain bottlenecks may impact the holiday shopping season. Consumer spending is already on the rise – increasing 20-30% in the past year alone, or 4-7% above pre-COVID-19 levels. This sharp increase comes with industry-wide expectations to ensure goods are able to arrive on time. The transportation industry in particular is under increased pressure to meet demands and make up for delays caused by the supply chain crisis.
There are some companies that are flourishing right now because they don’t rely on the clogged supply chain. While they’re not immune to this global logistics nightmare, these firms have managed to minimize their exposure and are using it as a selling point. They’re not just weathering the supply chain storm, they’re profiting from it.
It’s time to reconstruct the supply chain. I am often asked how long the current supply chain conditions will last. This question assumes we were happy with the way things were. Sure, we were able to build more, but do we really want things to go back to the way they were? Although we made it work, standard practices made proper demand planning difficult, resulting in high costs and backorders.
In my previous ’Welcome (2022) force majeure’ take from last week, I discussed how global raw material supply shortages are being exacerbated by problems in the global logistics industry. Now, it’s just about the right time, sequentially, to run the rule over using the plunger to start clearing the blockages in our supply chain networks.
