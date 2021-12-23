Americans Don't Trust Social Media Companies With Their Information

In a letter dated December 21, 2021, Lina Khan, Chair of the FTC said that big tech providing financial services “demand close scrutiny.”. In October of 2021, the CFPB demanded that tech firms like Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook and more turn over information regarding their payments services. At that time, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said that “Big Tech companies are eagerly expanding their empires to gain greater control and insight into our spending habits,” adding they have ordered them to forward their business plans and practices.
Comments / 0