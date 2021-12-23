Judge Scolds Prosecutors Trying Again to Charge Ex-MSU President in Nassar-Related Case
The Michigan Court of Appeals confirmed an earlier decision dismissing a case against former MSU President Lou Anna Simon due to insufficient...www.newsweek.com
The Michigan Court of Appeals confirmed an earlier decision dismissing a case against former MSU President Lou Anna Simon due to insufficient...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1