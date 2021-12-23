Judge Scolds Prosecutors Trying Again to Charge Ex-MSU President in Nassar-Related Case

Five men indicted for allegedly planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year are now claiming that they are the entrapped ones, and want their cases dismissed. Defense attorneys for the five – Adam Fox, 38; Barry Croft, 46; Kaleb Franks, 27; Daniel Harris, 24, and Brandon Caserta, 33 – filed a 20-page motion on Saturday alleging that FBI agents and federal prosecutors invented a conspiracy and entrapped the five. A sixth man, 26-year-old Ty Garbin, is already serving a six-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO