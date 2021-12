A 28-year-old man died Monday night after the minivan he was driving hit two utility poles in Wayne, police said. Jorge Jaimez Romero, of Staten Island was driving in the area of Valley Road and Ratzer Road shortly before 8 p.m. when the 2006 Dodge Caravan veered off the road and hit a utility pole, according to a joint statement from the Wayne Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The impact caused the Caravan to spin and strike a second utility pole.

WAYNE, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO